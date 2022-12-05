PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Police are actively investigating a stabbing which occurred inside Retro Live Dance Club at 14 Margaret St., in the early morning hours Saturday, according to a press release.
Anyone present in Retro Live around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, that has information on the assault, are encouraged to call the Plattsburgh City Police at (518) 563-3411 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (518) 726-0794.
The Plattsburgh City Police does not believe there is a threat to the community.
