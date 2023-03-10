PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Democrats have endorsed several candidates for the upcoming election in November.
At their meeting Feb. 27, the Democrats endorsed Jacob Avery for City Councilor Ward 2, David Monette for City Councilor Ward 5, Brandi Lloyd for Clinton County Clerk and Richard “Rick” Hazen for Area 5 Legislator.
Hazen is running against Republican challenger and Town of Schuyler Falls Supervisor Kevin Randall for the seat.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Lloyd, Democratic Deputy Commissioner at the Clinton County Board of Elections, is running against long-time Incumbent Republican John Zurlo.
SECOND RACE FOR AVERY
This is the second election in which Avery has run for the Ward 2 seat, but it’s his first as a Democrat.
Avery ran in 2020 on the Independent and Republican line, but ultimately lost the election to current Ward 2 Democratic Councilor, Mike Kelly, by a slim margin.
Avery said he learned several valuable lessons from that race.
“It’s one of those things you don’t know until you do it, and I learned a lot quickly on that end,” he said, adding he has been busy petitioning in the last week.
“I’ve been appointed to a number of committees since then so it got me a chance to be more active in the community, specifically the library board and Plattsburgh’s Climate Task Force so I learned a lot, but I got a lot more opportunities to learn even more and even participate a bit more which I appreciated. So yeah, it was a close race in 2020, bummed I lost, but it opened up a lot of doors.”
Avery said one of his focuses, if elected, will be improving transparency and being more engaged with the residents of Ward 2.
“It’s partially why I ran in 2020 … to better represent the area. A number of people when I knocked on doors when I was out there, and continue to be, wanted to be more engaged and connected with their representative, and I think I can bring that, not just in an election year,” he said.
“Really bring the voice of Ward 2 into the City of Plattsburgh, which I think has been missing in that ward. I think the ward desperately needs a change like that.”
He also feels confident he would have a great working relationship with both the rest of the Common Council and Mayor Chris Rosenquest.
“I have a good lean toward great … communication and working relationship with the current council right now,” he said.
“The mayor, I said in 2020, I look forward to working with him. I’m pretty transparent. He’ll know my opinions on things. I will push back, all for the betterment of the city.”
Avery currently has one challenger in the race so far, local Democrat Damion Gilbert.
MONETTE CAMPAIGN
Ward 5 hopeful, Monette, has lived in Plattsburgh for over 20 years.
He is an adjunct lecturer for drawing and graphic design at SUNY Plattsburgh and has written several fiction books. He has previously worked as the Gallery Director at The Strand Center for the Arts.
Monette, along with Avery, also currently sits on the board at the Plattsburgh Public Library.
“It was really nice, both humbling and encouraging that they believe in me enough to grant me their endorsement,” Monette said.
“This is something that I’ve always wanted to do. My kids are now old enough to not need me around quite as much as they did when they were little, so the timing is right for me to devote myself to my community the way I’ve wanted to.”
Asked about what issues he is looking to address if he is elected to the Ward 5 seat, Monette said “the first issue is financial.”
“I want to make sure that the city doesn’t spend more than we have. I don’t do that with my own finances, and I don’t expect that to be done with my community’s finances either,” he said.
“Secondly is the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists in the city. I’ve been around talking to folks, and slowing traffic down is one of the top issues they bring up.”
