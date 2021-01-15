PLATTSBURGH – Trinity Episcopal Church's kitchen has been double duty for a while now in Plattsburgh.
On Tuesday's, St Peter's Church has a mission to provide meals there, and on Thursdays, Trinity hosts its longstanding Community Meal.
Since COVID, both groups offer takeout meals between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on their respective days.
“We have a group of people headed by Lee Beshan who do the meals,” Martha Bachman, coordinator of Community Meal, said.
“He has a group of about four to five people on Thursdays, who work for Trinity Church.
“On Tuesday, he has a group and they do the meals for St. Peter's Church. And we're doing them all at Trinity. We've been doing it since a year ago in November."
Due to space limitations and COVID precautions, the churches switched to takeout in May.
“Tonight, we had pork chops coleslaw, corn and cinnamon rolls,” Bachman said.
“It's a full meal. It's a meat, a starch, a vegetable of some kind, a salad, coleslaw, whatever. We have an average of about 90 to 100 people each meal, both for the St. Peter's meal and for our meal.”
People start arriving about 3 p.m. to get their meals.
“They try to be done about 5 p.m.,” she said.
“People have certain times they come. There is seldom a long line. It's usually spread out.”
Pre-COVID, Trinity served 50 meals weekly on average.
“Now, we're doing almost double that,” Bachman said.
“Some nights we had up to 127. That's our top number. We saw another real increase when the unemployment money ran out. We saw another fairly good size increase.”
The Community Meal has existed for more than 20 years.
“They saw a need,” she said.
“I wasn't here then. It was started by a consortium of churches here in the area. Before COVID, we had three churches doing it regularly. Now, we're just down to Trinity doing it by ourselves.”
The church recently received a $5,000 grant from the Special and Urgent Needs Fund at the Adirondack Foundation.
“The purpose is to support the Community Meal for the people who need it,” Bachman said.
“I'm just really excited by that. This will provide us for about 35 meals.”
Trinity receives a lot of donations from JCEO such as meat, vegetables and fruit.
“That helps to get the price down,” she said.
“We can out these meals out with JCEO's help quite inexpensively and have a good, quality meal for people.”
Historically, Monday is a “Day On,” where local volunteers cleaned the kitchen in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“I just suspect there will be now way that they will be able to come in because the church is basically not allowing anyone to come in like that,” Bachman said.
“We've had wonderful, wonderful help. They have come for years now. I can't tell you how many years. They have scrubbed and really deep cleaned. They will be sorely missed this year, believe me.”
Bachman wonders how many people would be hungry without these free meals served in the community.
“After Trinity started their meals, a number of other churches did one,” she said.
“There is one, I believe out out Treadwells Mill, and there was one in St. Peter's. Of course, St. Peter's lost their facility. They sold their building. Deacon Mark Bennett called me one day, and he said, Do you think your congregation would be willing to let us come and do our meals there?”
Meals must be prepared in a kitchen certified by the Clinton County Health Department.
“Our Vestry discussed it, and we said why not?” Bachman said.
“If you're hungry, you don't care if the food is being cooked by the Episcopalians or the Catholics. So I went back to Deacon Mark and I said, 'We're in for it.'”
St. Peter's, part of the Catholic Parish of Plattsburgh, had originally planned to remain only six to eight months.
“Until they got their kitchen done at Our Lady of Victory,” Bachman said.
“But then, COVID stopped everything. They are still with us. They are welcome to stay. It's worked out really well.
“St. Peter's has volunteers who come in to help. They have their regular volunteers. They actually have a couple of their people who come back and help for our meals. It's becoming a really joint effort. It really has.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.