PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Cares, a local group who has been helping immigrants trying to get into Canada has suspended aid.
HAD OFFERED ASSISTANCE
The group has offered assistance to many who have tried to get into Canada at the unofficial Roxham Road crossing in northern Clinton County. The crossing had been utilized by thousands seeking refuge into Canada.
Previously, volunteers with donations of warm clothing, food, financial assistance, and among other things, stuffed toys to provide comfort for youngsters met refugees at the border to support them.
FUNDS DEPLETED
Kathy S. Sajor, President of Plattsburgh Cares informed stakeholders and government officials of the decision to halt aid.
“On behalf of the Executive Committee of Plattsburgh Cares, it is with deep regret and a very heavy heart that I must inform you that Plattsburgh Cares will no longer be able to provide financial support or humanitarian assistance to those traveling through our area,” Sajor said.
“Our bank balance will soon be depleted, probably in the next week or so, due to the extraordinary demands since the end of March when the Safe Third Country Agreement was expanded. We will not be able to respond to calls to assist those in need of emergency food, transportation, lodging, or other supplies.
“We regret that our humanitarian efforts were unable to keep pace with the unprecedented needs in our area. The numbers of stranded travelers proved more than we could manage with our limited resources. We have done what we can to support those in need since 2017; but, given the current crisis, we cannot go forward without the funds to help. It will take a coordinated effort to meet these extraordinary needs at this critical time.
“We remain confident that the community leaders, those in government, local organizations, and religious institutions, will work to find creative, value-based solutions to address this ongoing humanitarian crisis.”
SPOKE TO OFFICIALS
Sajor contacted officials from Clinton County Social Services, the County Legislature, the City and Town of Plattsburgh, Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Interfaith Council, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer.
“This crisis truly requires a multifaceted and well organized, coordinated effort to manage the complicated needs of the refugees who are tired, emotionally traumatized and do not speak English,” Sajor said.
“They need translation, shelter, transportation, food, emergency supplies and legal assistance from people who are trained and capable of assessing and informing the refugees about their choices for their next steps. This has become so much bigger than what Plattsburgh Cares can do.
“We are not closing our doors. We are reassessing how to be efficient and effective with the resources we have, to continue to work on our mission of alleviating suffering of those caught up in this humanitarian crisis.”
Bringing statistics up to date, Sajor said, “Since the expansion of STCA, we have helped approximately 1,000 people. Since we don’t actually have a count we can only estimate given the reports from our volunteers providing assistance. The numbers reflect those we have provided with financial assistance and not those with whom we have provided emotional and informational assistance.”
As for the future of Plattsburgh Cares, Sajor said Plattsburgh Cares is not closing shop entirely.
“We are and will continue to offer help when and where we can. Personally, I would love to see a broad, coordinated, sustainable response to the current situation by larger agencies and institutions much better suited with resources and expertise to provide a comprehensive approach to this enormous problem,” she said.
“It is much too big for us to manage. Plattsburgh Cares can consult with those involved to assist but not to be the ones responsible for the safety and security of so many suffering from this humanitarian crisis. Until many immigration issues are addressed in our country and globally, people will continue to suffer.”
For more information or donate go to: plattsburghcares.org.
Commented
