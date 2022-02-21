PLATTBURGH — James “Jim” Morgan needs a kidney, and it’s been a year and counting.
The owner of Plattsburgh Advanced Imaging has a genetic disease, Glomerulonephritis, inflammation and damage to the filtering part of the kidneys (glomerulus), according to www. hopkinsmedicine.org
MATERNAL LINE
“The filters inside my kidneys clog up, and my kidneys no longer filter,” he said.
“So my grandfather had it, and then passed it on to my mother, who passed it on to me. I can’t pass it on to anybody else. My children didn’t get the gene. That’s a really good thing.
“All of my sisters have gotten it except for one person. I have three sisters. Two out of the three have already been transplanted at a younger age.”
Wake Forest University isolated the mutation on gene, MUC1.
“They believe they’ve got a cure coming,” he said.
“Wake Forest University has done a big study on my family.”
Morgan just recently returned from a series of tests in North Carolina.
“My one sister got it in her 20s,” he said.
“I’m almost 60. My cousins got in their 20s, 30s. For some reason, my kidneys have lasted longer than anybody else’s. We kind of hoped there was going to be a cure. They just haven’t come up with one. They’re close, but now it’s too late. The cure was going to be to stop it from progressing. They can’t reverse it at all. I’m past that now. I’m at 10 percent.”
Dialysis is his next option.
“But for me, dialysis is really no life,” he said.
“You’re just existing. That’s not me. I use to ride bulls in a rodeo, race cars. I don’t sit still.
“That’s not going to work out well if you’re going to tie me to a machine every other day. With dialysis, the life expectancy is three years. So, that’s not a real good answer to the problem.”
TRANSPLANT CHANGES
Morgan is looking at a seven-to-nine-year wait for a kidney.
“The new rules are, let’s say somebody here in Plattsburgh has a brain injury and they die,” he said.
“That kidney may match me. It used to be, I would get that kidney. Now, I have to share that opportunity with people within 350 miles from here. So, somebody in New York City has the opportunity to get this kidney.
“It used to be, it was local and you got it. Now, it’s not that way anymore. Now, everybody is fighting for it. They’re telling me seven to nine years.”
His nephew, Remy Babineaux, 39, died on Nov. 11, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Plattsburgh, he was the son of Remy L. and Kathleen R. (Morgan) Babineaux. He was a member of the Class of 2000 at Franklin Academy in Malone.
“He got a kidney transplant, and within a couple of months later he got COVID,” Morgan said.
“He had no immune system because they have to lower your immune system, so you don’t reject the kidney.
“He got COVID. One day he had a cough, the next day he was on a ventilator and never woke up.”
NO SURPRISE
The Plattsburgh High School Class of 1982 alum and U.S. Army veteran has known this was a possible health outcome for 20 years.
“This is not a sympathy thing for me,” Morgan said.
“I’ve lived a great life, I have. I don’t want to go now. It’s not like you told me I had pancreatic cancer. That would be bad. I got a shot at this. I could get a kidney. I’m good to go. I’m good for another 50 years if I get a kidney.
“They’ve got some really cool stuff coming now. I just don’t know if it’s going to work for me. They have a pig kidney coming out and all kinds of stuff. By that time that happens, it could be another five years. We don’t know.”
None of his family members, even his two sons, Zachari and Ethan, are matches.
His friend, Patti Branham Jennette, started a campaign for him to locate a donor.
Donor Criteria:
Blood type A, B or O.
Non-smoker
Have no history of high blood pressure, illness, drug or alcohol abuse.
“It’s more than blood type,” Morgan said.
“The donor, are they on any medications? Do they have any family history of cancer?
“It’s really, really cool the way they have it now. Let’s say, you give me a kidney, and everything went fine and 10-15 years from now, for some reason the one kidney you have, (which you can live off just fine, you don’t need two), the one kidney you have gets cancer or whatever, and you lose your kidney. They have a system now where you go to the front of the line because you already donated. Because of your goodwill, you go to the front of the line. So, you get one right away. That’s how that works.”
‘FREE WILL’
Morgan is not the type of person to ask for help.
“It’s going to happen,” he said.
“I’m a believer. I’m really a believer that I am going to get a kidney. I just have to do my due diligence.”
wUntil Jennette came along to launch a campaign, Morgan was going to let whatever happens happen.
“Patti heard about it, and she said, Why are you giving up?’” he said.
“I said I just can’t ask anybody. I couldn’t even ask my son.
“In my world, it has to be free will. I can’t ask anybody. They have to come to me. If they know about my situation, that’s one thing. But for me to put somebody on the spot, I just can’t do that.”
