PLATTSBURGH — Bruce Martin knows the brews are good, but he wants to make sure the atmosphere is just right too.
Martin, along with Robert Cronin, is one of the organizers of the 2022 Plattsburgh BrewForce event held Saturday on the Old Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
The event welcomed breweries, wineries and cideries both local and abroad to set up shop and share their wares.
CHARITY FUNDRAISER
Admission earned attendees unlimited sampling for the four hours of the event, along with enjoying music, games and food from local food trucks.
Proceeds from the event support the Tour De Force charity, which benefits the families of law enforcement officers killed in the tour of duty; Rottie Empire Rescue, a Saratoga Springs-based pet rescue group and local veteran support efforts, Martin said.
Martin and Cronin are both retired law enforcement members themselves.
This year’s event raised about $12,000 for the charity sponsors, Martin said.
‘JUST PEOPLE HAVING FUN’
He noted the event’s humble beginnings.
“Our first year, we almost canceled it about two weeks prior to the event because we had (only) sold about 30 tickets,” he said.
But the organizers were convinced to keep going. That 2019 event saw about 120 people in total attend. COVID canceled the 2020 event, but the 2021 return saw about 200 attendees and this year brought 270 people out.
But though the event is a fundraiser, Martin noted that organizers work to keep the event at a reasonable size, capping the number of tickets available at a firm 350.
“We don’t want to grow too big to where you have people standing in line and you can’t enjoy yourself,” he said.
Chatting casually about the event, attendee Joe Bobee said he appreciated that effort to keep the event from growing too crowded.
“It’s not like where you have 100 people in line,” he said. “It’s just people having fun.”
KEEP IT QUAINT
Bobee hosts brewery tours in Vermont through VT Beer Experience and said having the chance to have a minute to talk with a brewer is great for an event like BrewForce.
At the booth for Albany-based Nine Pin Cider, vendor Jordan LeFleur agreed, saying how much he enjoyed the sense of camaraderie at the event.
“You get to meet new brewers, you can collaborate, it’s a great way to network,” he said.
And, as Martin explained, organizers hope to keep that tight-knit, community feeling.
“We want to keep it small and quaint.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.