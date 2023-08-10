PLATTSBURGH — The boil water order issued for 6 to 80 Elizabeth St. in the City of Plattsburgh has been lifted.
Plattsburgh boil order on Elizabeth Street lifted
Online Poll
Best fair food: Cotton Candy vs. Fried Dough
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Chazy Orchards win NCSL title
- Adirondack Land trust purchases iconic high peaks scenic vista
- City tables hotel agreement
- Abrams sentenced to life without parole
- City Police seek break-in suspect
- Giants offensive line seemingly more unsettled than before camp started
- Northern Insuring Agency names new president
- Parks Come Alive! canceled
- Plattsburgh company SterRx to close
- New York governor recalibrates on crime, with control of the House at stake
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.