Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 4:00 pm
PLATTSBURGH — A boil water order issued for 10 through 36 Brinkerhoff St. has been lifted.
