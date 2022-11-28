Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 28, 2022 @ 1:28 pm
PLATTSBURGH — The Terry Gordon Bike Path will have maintenance performed on it on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
It will be closed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
