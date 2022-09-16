PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Bed, Bath and Beyond location is one in the chain that will soon be closing.
The company announced last month that they would be closing 150 of their “lower producing” stores, and a recently-released closure list indicates that the Plattsburgh store is among the first batch of stores that will be shuttering their doors for good.
There are still 100 stores yet to be named for closure.
The Plattsburgh Bed, Bath and Beyond, located at 73 Centre Drive in the Town of Plattsburgh, was named in the first 56.
Customers in Plattsburgh were told that the store is likely to close in January or sooner if inventory runs out.
The home goods company recently outlined a major restructuring plan that included plans to close 150 “lower producing” stores and lay off 20% of its workforce.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said it is unfortunate to see the Plattsburgh store close.
“However it is not a reflection of the employees or the Plattsburgh market,” Cashman said.
“But a corporate business who has struggled with its business model for some time.”
Cashman said he is confident that the Bed, Bath and Beyond location in Plattsburgh can be filled.
“I anticipate in the coming weeks and months that location will have significant interest,” he said.
“Very similar to the Kmart to Runnings transition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.