MALONE — Multi-media artist Noreen Sadue’s “Altered Realities,” a collection of a dozen images representing an artistic process, opens Friday with Michael Hart’s “Backseat Dreamer” at the Downtown Artist Cellar in Malone.
Sadue’s artistic process has evolved over time.
In the exhibit, she selected photographs of objects, textures, light and shadows that have been arranged and layered into new compositions.
“By combining separate realities, I have created altered realities for the viewer to experience,” she says.
Her work has been exhibited throughout the Northeast in multiple solo and group shows. Throughout her 30-year career as an educator, she taught many art disciplines at the high school level and was an adjunct professor of photography at SUNY Plattsburgh.
She received her B.F.A. from New York Institute of Technology, Long Island and her M.A. in Painting and Printmaking from Godard College, Vermont.
EVOLVING AESTHETICS
Sadue has always been a photographer as well as a painter.
“I’ve always found that each medium inspires the other one in a way that I’m able to combine them sometimes,” she said.
“I started combining images in photography about 10 years ago. I was really surprised at what I was getting. It was unexpected. I really enjoyed the outcome. It’s a process that I think has evolved. Certainly, these are more in-depth than the last body of work I did which is similar. The colors are richer. The imagery is different. Yes, so it has evolved a little bit over time.”
A wanderer, Sadue is a lover of nature and photography.
“Sometimes, I’m looking at textures that are interesting to me,” she said.
“Sometimes, it’s just a simple, little object. I collect things that I later photograph. I think the process for me and the exciting part is when I get onto the computer and I start combining these images. I get things that are unique that it’s not something I could straight-out photograph. They are mostly real objects and real textures. A few images in the show that have a couple of scanned images of painting textures that I created for this purpose of combining things.”
‘COMPOSITE PHOTOGRAPHS’
It’s a process that takes awhile with her sitting at her computer combining many photographs to get what she wants.
“Some have two images,” she said.
“Some have three or four images combined. I don’t really alter the photographs. I’m more altering the process by layering them, and that’s where the new image comes. There might be a small adjustment at the end in terms of contrast overall or bumping up the color a little bit, but generally I don’t manipulate the photographs too much.”
In the show, Sadue has 12 works, which she calls “composite photographs” that range from 7” by 7” inches to framed 12” by 12.5” works.
“I think that’s a good word that lends itself to the process,” she said.
Sadue created these works in the last two months when Hart reached out to her for a dual show.
“I said, ‘Well, I’ve been known to create a good body of work in a short period of time,’” she said.
“I thought that was really something. We’ve collaborated before many times over the years. I really jumped at that opportunity. I thought it was great.”
