PLATTSBURGH — Platts’ Burger was the obvious name choice for Marie and Kris Watson’s new restaurant on US Avenue.
“He was throwing names out, and I forget what he was saying, but I was like ‘Platts’ Burger!’” Marie said, recalling that initial conversation she had with her husband.
BURGERS ON THE MENU
While the name was not only fitting for its location in the City of Plattsburgh, it accurately portrays the restaurant’s most popular menu offering as well.
“Our main thing is smash burgers,” Marie said.
“Many different types of smash burgers. Like yesterday, we did a jalapeno pepper burger. Today, it’s a mac and cheese burger.”
The blueberry-brie-bacon burger has been the most popular burger so far, Kris said.
In addition to the regular offerings, chicken sandwiches, vegan burgers and chili, as well as a special summer salad, will also be available to patrons, Marie said.
“Our summer salad is salad greens, strawberries, and blueberries, and we make our own candy pecan candied walnuts and feta cheese.”
THE BURGER MEISTER
The mastermind behind all of the meals served at Platts’ Burger is Kris, who said all the recipes are his own.
“I was a single dad for a lot of years before I met her (Marie) and I had learned how to cook for my kids. So pretty much that’s how it came about,” he said.
“I’ve always loved to cook, but never did in a commercial environment, you know, so I’m learning, getting faster, getting better.”
Kris and Marie are also known locally for their HVAC company called Mr. Fixit Group.
Kris said after 30 years in the HVAC business, he is ready to do something different like running and cooking for Platts’ Burger.
SOLD OUT TWICE
Currently, their hours for dine-in and take-out are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They are open for breakfast on Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon.
They said since opening on June 1, the public has been more than supportive of their food.
“We’ve already sold out twice, like we had to lock the doors, because we sold out twice,” which included running out of burgers, buns and vegetables, Marie said.
“I didn’t think we’d need to hire people like right off the bat, but we need to hire people, because it’s a little too much for us to handle, which is good.”
FAMILY AFFAIR
Marie’s specialty is the coffee side of the restaurant.
She used to be a barista at a coffee house in Rochester and is now using her talents to whip up different coffees, lattes and cappuccinos for Plattsburgh.
“He always wanted a restaurant; I always wanted my coffee house back. So we kind of merged,” Marie said.
Like a true family business, her daughter Cynthia Furman is responsible for making the milkshakes.
NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
On the drink side of things as well, Kris said Platts’ Burger is unique in that they offer non-alcoholic beverages only.
He said a few things made him want to do that.
“Liability for one. And, you know, I’ve had my days of drinking and going out to bars and bar fights and it’s just, we have kids,” he said.
“I did a lot of research on it and there really isn’t a place in our area if you enjoy the camaraderie, you know, being around people in a social environment, who like to play darts or like to play pool, you basically have to be around a bunch of drunks. This is an awesome way to do that and not be around alcohol.”
Though, he said if there is a high demand for alcoholic drinks, they’ll apply for their liquor license in six months, but they first wanted to give this way a solid try.
DRY DOCK LEGACY
Given the building’s history of being the former home of the Dry Dock bar, Platts’ Burger being non-alcoholic may be a surprise to some.
The bar was popular for several decades and both Marie and Kris even remember frequenting it when they were younger.
Marie said they tried to pay homage to the building’s history and keep as much of the Dry Dock as they could when they began renovating and cleaning the space.
“Even behind our bar, there’s like a bunch of stickers that people put up and their original dollar we left up there and just had to kind of clean around it,” she said.
“Most of the people that grew up here know the Dry Dock and they come in and we hear all their stories.”
Marie said they also kept all the ceiling murals, which serve as a reminder of the building’s past, as well.
They also plan to use the other two areas of the building, beyond the main dining area, for future events.
The middle room will continue to be used as a live entertainment area, and the room adjacent to that will be occupied by Kris’ motorcycle club most times or used as an overflow area when the main area is full.
“We’ve already had live bands here three times,” Marie said.
“So like every other weekend, and maybe every third weekend, we’re gonna have live music … We’re just figuring it out right now.”
