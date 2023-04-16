Plattco donates $100K to Plattsburgh YMCA

PLATTSBURGH — Plattco Corporation is supporting the New YMCA in Plattsburgh by gifting a $100,000 donation to the renovation of the former CVPH Wellness Center on New York Road.
The Plattsburgh YMCA’s plan to create a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility is moving forward and the support of the Plattco leadership and staff is welcomed with gratitude, according to Justin Ihne, CEO of the Plattsburgh YMCA.
“When Ralph [Coon] told us about the decision,” Ihne said, “we knew it was the whole company saying ‘Yes’ to the Y.”
Ralph Coon, Plattco’s President and CEO, said “as an employee-owned company, the board of directors includes three current staff members, and the board as a whole decided to invest in the new YMCA.”
Plattco, the local 120-year-old foundry with an international client base, specializes in industrial valve engineering and has been purposefully investing in the community for well over a century.
The organization’s employee giving committee allocates funds every year to many local programs supporting children, families and veterans, and is a proud United Way partner, as well.
“People don’t know how involved Plattco really is in the North Country, and how much they give back every year," Kim Manion, YMCA board president, said.
"Plattco is truly a community-oriented company.”
The new Plattsburgh YMCA will bring wellness to the forefront of North Country health. With expanded community areas, spaces for youth and families, and characteristic YMCA inclusivity, everyone has a place at the YMCA.
Parents will have workspaces and observation areas while children are playing, teens will have a safe place they can be active, and everyone is able to access the YMCA, regardless of ability to pay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.