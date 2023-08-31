TICONDEROGA — Eagle Lake residents are protesting an Adirondack Park Agency decision to have the public boat launch on the lake closed to trailered boats.
The APA, a land-use agency for the Adirondack Park, has told the State Department of Environmental Conservation to erect a barrier at the boat launch site after the 2024 boating season.
The Park Agency said it’s because the boat launch is a non-conforming structure in the Hammond Pond Wild Forest area. The decision is based on the State Land Master Plan (SLMP), which says a lake must be at least 1,000 acres in size to have a boat launch, and Eagle Lake is about 400 acres.
‘SHOULD BE STUDIED’
The boat launch predates the Master Plan, Eagle Lake resident Cole Hickland said.
“This launch has been in operation since well before the Adirondack Park was formed and there is a unit management plan that says that the impact of the launch should be studied to make an informed decision of whether it should be reclassified as intensive use and kept open,” Hickland said by email. “In contrast to the unit management plan, APA has decided to close the launch.”
The exact date is Oct. 14, 2024, according to the DEC.
THREE OPTIONS
At an APA meeting, Deputy Director of Planning Megan Phillips said three options were considered by the agency.
“We’ve determined the only SLMP conforming action is to proceed with alternative two (closure).”
The other two options were to do nothing or to conduct an assessment of boat use to see if the lake could be reclassified as an intensive use area.
She said the APA staff decided Eagle Lake wasn’t large enough to be classified intensive use, and a study wouldn’t have changed that.
But Hickland said the state’s own unit management plan for the Wild Forest area disagrees with that assumption.
The plan lists the three alternatives, and number three is: “perform six studies to determine if the launch should be closed or the area reclassified to intensive use. Given the context of this particular site, this alternative is the preferred alternative for Eagle Lake.”
He said to reclassify the launch to intensive use would require a reclassification of less than half an acre of land.
PUBLIC OUTCRY
Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Mark Wright said the Town Council there has passed a resolution in opposition to the closure. So has the Essex County Board of Supervisors.
“Since this closure will have a significant negative impact on the local community, there is a public outcry,” Hickland said. “We also have a petition with almost 2,000 signatures opposing this action. To put this in context, there are less than 100 properties on the lake, yet 2,000 people voiced opposition.”
Eagle Lake Property Owners Inc. has also come out in opposition to the closure. Group Treasurer Rolf Tiedemann told the APA there are six homes on Eagle Lake accessible by boat only and closing the boat launch will slow emergency response by boat to homeowners.
EMERGENCY SERVICES
Adirondack Park Agency spokesman Keith McKeever said the APA and DEC recognize the longstanding use of the site and its importance to Eagle Lake landowners and have made an allowance for emergency access so the barricade can be unlocked by first responders
“Emergency services, including firefighters and emergency medical technicians, will be able to utilize a key to unlock the bar when they need to access the lake, ensuring they can quickly respond to any potential emergency,” he said in an emailed statement.
WILL STAY OPEN FOR ANOTHER YEAR
The launch will remain open for another year, McKeever said.
“To allow the public time to plan for the pending management action and to explore alternative launching opportunities if necessary, no management action will be undertaken until the close of the 2024 boating season,” he said.
“DEC will then convert the existing non-conforming boat launch site to a waterway access site. The site will accommodate water edge trailered launching of small and light trailered boats but will not provide float-off/float-on trailered boat launching, pursuant to Wild Forest guidelines. This approach is consistent with how other non-conforming boat launch sites have been managed across the Adirondack Park.”
Access by canoes and kayaks will still be permitted at the boat launch. There are also private boat launches on the lake whose usage is determined by property-owners.
