Plan looks to future of City of Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has a lot of valuable resources, but needs to be prepared to take advantage of them.
That was a major message from John Behan of Behan Planning and Design at a meeting at City Hall Monday evening outlining Discover Plattsburgh, a comprehensive master plan to guide decision making for the City of Plattsburgh over the next 20 years.
“Its all about looking forward,” Behan said.
“And I would say looking forward is not just a statement, it’s not passive. It’s an active state.”
DRAFT PLAN
The City of Plattsburgh, with the help of Saratoga Associates and Behan Planning and Design, prepared the draft plan presented Monday.
The City’s current plan was adopted in 1999.
Discover Plattsburgh will act as a roadmap for the City by applying four core characteristics:
• Sustainability.
• Diversity
• Resiliency
• Vibrancy.
In his presentation Monday, Behan outlined how the city can meet these goals.
According to the plan, in order to be a sustainable city, Plattsburgh must “meet the needs of the current generation without compromising the ability of future generations.”
To become a diverse city, Plattsburgh must “celebrate its diverse cultural history and lay the foundation for an inclusive social economy.”
To become resilient, Plattsburgh must “promote sustainable development that will foster a long lasting strong infrastructure network.”
And to become a vibrant city, Plattsburgh “must build upon its rich history and cultural heritage through its community.”
According to the plan, future land use and development in the city will be guided by fostering economic development, enhancing housing opportunities, incorporating equitable and environmentally just planning practices, as well as conserving important public spaces and natural resources.
POLICY GUIDES
The Saranac River and the Saranac River Trail were two resources that Behan praised the City for maintaining, while emphasizing that upkeep and funding of those resources can open doors toward benefiting many aspects of the community beyond just the environment.
Eight policy guides will be considered in the process of decision-making and moving toward policy objectives. Those guides include natural resources, infrastructure and accessibility, arts and culture, historic resources, housing, recreation and economic development.
Behan especially emphasized cooperation with different groups: grant organizations, educational institutions such as SUNY Plattsburgh and regional partners such as other local communities and state departments such as the Department of Transportation.
ZONING
In discussing how the plan would be implemented, Behan urged those in attendance and in the region at large to envision their ideal community, pointing to the concept of the “15-minute neighborhood” as making everything a person would need available within a 15-minute distance.
Zoning should be clear and flexible enough to reflect those visions, he said.
“Many times the zoning codes don’t tell you what you want,” he said. “They tell you what you can’t do, what the box is.”
Q&A FEEDBACK
In addressing the forum during a Q&A period, Laura Palkovic of Champlain Street, who has lived in Plattsburgh for nearly 25 years, praised many aspects of the city, such as its moderate climate.
“We are fortunate and it’s something that would be nice to share with other people,” she said.
But she added she does believe that Downtown Plattsburgh is too “narrow and long.”
In addressing that problem, Palkovic said she understood that major changes might need to be made.
“In 30 or 40 years, my house could disappear and become part of Downtown,” she admitted, but added that “in my mind that would be a part of the natural progression.”
On the topic of climate, Rachelle Armstrong, coordinator for the City Climate Task Force, praised the plan for its attention to sustainability and keeping environmental sustainability in mind in a number of the plan’s goals and recommendations, such as prioritizing green infrastructure.
“Through its commitment to sustainability and resilience, Plattsburgh fully asserts its place as a North Country leader, regarding both mitigation and adaptation to the effects of climate change. So it’s a realistic plan and it’s a necessary plan,” she said.
The public is encouraged to review the draft Comprehensive Plan online at tinyurl.com/2muv4vpc, where there is also a form for submitting feedback on the plan.
Further public input will be sought before a draft of the plan is presented to the city’s Common Council for review.
