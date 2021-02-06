SCHROON LAKE — A 114-year-old restaurant here capitalized on the pandemic shut down to shift its operation into the 21st century.
“The restaurant was, kind of, stuck in the ‘70s,” Pitkins Restaurant Owner Adam McCall said. “I’m trying to bring it to modern day.”
Since purchasing the eatery in spring 2019, he has made menu updates, renovated the space and added a point of sale (POS) system. A second renovation and website are currently in the works.
McCall summarized the updates as “just stuff to modernize,” saying he hoped they would “allow Pitkins to be open for another 100 years.”
OPEN SINCE 1907
Twins Art and Archie Pitkin opened the restaurant on Schroon Lake’s main drag in 1907.
Though switching hands multiple times in the last 110-plus years, the brick and mortar stayed in its same location and continued to serve homestyle meals by the plateful.
McCall, from the Town of Minerva, bought Pitkins from Marie and Randy Rice a few years ago after it had been on the market for nearly three years.
“If I hadn’t come along and bought the restaurant, there was a high chance that it was going to close,” he said.
COVID REMODEL
The restaurant’s remodel kicked off in January 2020, just before the COVID pandemic rattled the regional restaurant industry.
Though admitting it was a nerve-racking experience, spending money on a remodel and not knowing what summer business would be like, McCall said, all things considered, the “timing was perfect.”
“On March 17 we were forced to shut down by the state,” he said. “The next day, on March 18, we gutted the whole dining room.”
Pitkins antique booths, in place since the 1920s, were restored, but everything else, McCall said, was “unrecognizable.”
“The whole exterior of the building is brand new,” he said. “The dining room is brand new. . . new bathrooms, new ceilings, new walls, the plumbing, the electrical — all brand new.
“We basically restored it from the ground up.”
MORE SEATING
Without seating restrictions brought on by the pandemic, McCall said the restaurant could see about 65 guests indoors.
A patio was built in time for summer 2020, adding an additional 50 outdoor chairs.
“That really helped this summer with capacity restrictions,” McCall said. “And then people just like to be outside regardless.”
The Pitkins owner said the indoor dining area was now being expanded to include the space’s upper level, which was formerly an apartment.
“It’ll be a great spot,” McCall said, adding that it would seat about 30 guests. “We’re going to use it for overflow. It will also be a great spot for a small baby shower or group dinner.”
Its expected completion date was within one to two months.
POS SYSTEM
The restaurant owner also added the POS system as “another step to modernize the restaurant.”
Before, McCall said receipts were handwritten tickets.
“As we grow and get busier and at more space, a POS system was just necessary to run efficiently,” he said.
‘POSITIVE’ RESPONSE
Asked how the community felt to have its 100-plus year staple endure so many changes, McCall said the response had been positive.
“I was worried that it wasn’t always going to be,” he admitted, adding that there was some pushback when he first began updating the menu soon after buying.
“People were uneasy with it then, I think, because I was changing the existing Pitkins,” he continued. “Once the renovations came along, the whole attitude changed; people just seemed thrilled that they were happening.”
