The Cumberland Head shoreline is always a good spot to check out a relaxing sunset that sometimes features cotton candy skies with picturesque mountains in the background. With summer winding down, there's still time to enjoy scenes like this. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)
PICTURESQUE SUMMER SCENE
Kevin M. Reed, 51, of Plattsburgh passed away September 4, 2021 at his home. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad Street, Plattsburgh.
Graveside services will be held for Rita Thwaits Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, 11 a.m., Fairview Cemetery, Au Sable Forks. Services were entrusted to Zaumetzer Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian burial for Yvonne Farmer will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret's Church, Wilmington. Services were entrusted to Zaumetzer Funeral Home, Au Sable Forks.
