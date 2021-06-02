Picnic in South Acres Park

PLATTSBURGH – Local seniors emerged from their COVID shells in South Acres Park last week.
Debbie Alexander, Senior Citizens Council Nutrition Program congregate meals director, and Julie Walters, Plattsburgh Housing Authority senior coordinator, discussed socialization options for seniors.
“We were concerned because the seniors have not been able to do any type of activities together,” Alexander said.
“So, we thought about an outdoor event, a picnic. We looked at the space between Lake View and Russell Barnard, but I wanted it to be open to all of our seniors that we served and I didn't feel that would be a large enough venue. Then, we looked across the street and saw South Acres Park.”
The picnic idea was pitched to Maria Alexander, Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County executive director, and Darleen Collins, Clinton County Office for the Aging director.
“They said proceed with a plan,” she said.
“So, that's what I did. I submitted a plan through the Clinton County Health Department. With the guidelines at that time, we still did social distancing, masks while you are not seated. We had a lot of paperwork to do, so I did a lot of it over the phone with the folks.”
Capacity was set at 60 attendees, and the picnic plan was approved by the Health Department and the City of Plattsburgh.
Entertainment was provided by the Senior Serenaders.
“The picnic filled up,” Alexander said.
“They started on May 3, and it filled up by May 5. We had a 20-person waiting list.
“Everybody kept saying, 'When are you doing this again?' I said, 'Please just let me get through this one first.'”
Picnic fare included turkey-and-Swiss on rye, broccoli salad, pasta salad, peanut butter cookies and bottled water.
“We served everything with homebound tins,” she said.
“We had the plastic wrapped, single serve, knife/fork/spoon. Everyone had their temperature taken. They filled out a COVID safety form. It was wonderful.”
The weather wasn't.
“The weather was not totally cooperative first thing in the morning,” Alexander said.
“It was supposed to be 80 degrees, and it was freezing and windy. As the picnic progressed, the clouds broke. We had some dancers. It was a lot of fun.”
Many seniors expressed their delight to hear live music and see each other again.
“Many people expressed their appreciation,” she said.
“They understood the amount of work that went into it. It was a good day. It was definitely a good day.”
