PLATTSBURGH — Larry Fredette has a challenge for North Country kids: Bring home the title.
It's a tradition: small-town teams heading out, fighting hard and making their names heard throughout the state.
But beyond baseball, football and basketball, Fredette wants the North Country to be in the record books for a different kind of sport: chess.
‘COME BACK AND SHOW ME’
After nearly 30 years in professional tournament chess, Fredette, 63, is hanging it up.
But he still has a fire in him, and challenges anyone to match his record, which includes multiple top 10 and top three finishes in his division at Vermont and New York State chess championships over the decades, including taking third place in his division at the New York State Chess Association championships in 2021.
"I feel an accomplishment," he asserted. "If you can do it or anybody else, then next year, you sign up and go down and do it and come back and show me."
Last November, Fredette headed to the 2021 Vermont Open to compete in what he declared would be his last chess tournament.
Though a sickness pulled him from competition early, he was proud to praise his friend and fellow Plattsburgh resident Andrew Elsinger, who won all four matches to take first place in the Under-1425 division at the tournament.
STRONG COMPETITION
But, reflecting on his tournament play in recent years, Fredette talks in awe about how he’s seen a surge of kids as young as 10 years old making waves in tournaments across the state.
"Ten years ago, if I went to a tournament and I played one kid, maybe two, that was a lot," he said.
"In 2019, I played four kids, two adults. Then in 2021, no adults. I played all kids."
He paused, then added with emphasis: "And they're good."
LITTLE MASTERS
Major cities downstate have chess clubs that not only get kids involved and interested in the game, but work to get them up to tournament level.
"These kids are being exposed to so much chess," he said. "And by the time they're 12 and 13 years old, they're little masters."
Fredette would like to see that kind of enthusiasm for the game in the North Country.
MEMORABLE MATCHES
And, as with any sport, it's not only about the stat sheets and medals, but the memories made.
Though humble of his skills, Fredette recalls breathlessly some of his best games.
There was his match against local chessmaster Tom Unger.
On the professional ranking scale from 0 to 3,000, Unger was ranked 2,300 when Fredette beat him in 1989.
For reference, Fredette points out that the current highest-rated player in the world, Magnus Carlsen, is rated at roughly 2,800.
The headline in the Feb. 19, 1989, issue of the Press-Republican on the Unger match proclaimed: "Chess master beats all but one."
As that article told it: “U.S. Chessmaster Tom Unger simultaneously played all 19 contestants at the 4th Annual (Rouses Point) Winter Carnival Chess Tournament and soundly defeated all but one of them.”
The one who was still standing was Fredette.
He and Unger became friends following that match and would meet for friendly competitions from time to time, though Fredette never repeated his victory.
“I never won (again), but we became good friends,” Fredette said.
BEAT THE MAN WHO BEAT BOBBY FISCHER
Then, in a Vermont tournament in 1994, Fredette bested a man named Harold Dondis.
It was only later that he learned that not only was Dondis a prolific player with a chess column in the Boston Globe, but that Dondis had beaten legendary player Bobby Fischer in a 1964 match.
While humbly explaining that any good player can have a bad game, Fredette still recalled his victory aganinst Dondis proudly.
“In a sense," Fredette explained. "I can say I beat the man who actually beat Bobby Fischer."
‘YOUR HEART RACES’
From there, Fredette traveled to tournaments as far as Montreal to Stratton, Vt. to Kerhonkson in the Hudson Valley.
As a retired correction officer at Clinton Correctional Facility, another of his proudest accomplishments was winning medals — two gold and a silver — for Clinton Correctional during the 2001, 2002 and 2003 Corrections Olympics in Albany.
But, again, he emphasized that he didn't just want to tell his own story, he wanted to encourage people of all ages in the North Country to follow in his footsteps.
Still, he’s proud of his accomplishments and not afraid to point out how difficult of a sport the famously "quiet" game of chess can be.
"These games last four and five hours, one game," he said, "Your heart races; your blood pressure (rises)."
And, while strategizing on the fly, players also have to accurately write down and record each move they make, he explained.
"You play a four-hour game, then have maybe an hour in between to rest and eat."
‘FIGHT TO THE END’
But in downstate chess clubs, Fredette said, “they teach these kids not to give up, to fight to the very end.”
The average chess match is about 40 moves, he said, a number backed up by a statistical analysis of matches by chessgames.com.
“I played against a girl, she was 10 years old, I beat her in 105 moves,” Fredette explained. “The longest chess game in my tournament career.”
To young kids, exhaustion rolls off them "like water off a duck," Fredette said.
Chess has also been found to have a lot of health and educational benefits for kids.
The Pearson Education company cites multiple studies that show playing chess boosts a child's problem-solving skills, attention span, memory and even math and reading skills.
"When kids learn chess, things improve," Fredette said.
But, beyond all that, there's a feeling of local pride for Fredette that's familiar to any athlete when thinking of representing the North Country at state tournaments.
"It's hard to go down there and get up in there,” he said. “Chess is a hard game, it's hard competition down there. You're playing the best from around the state and even outside the state too."
PICK UP THE TORCH
Pulling out an old clipping from the New York State Chess Association’s official trade magazine, he pointed out the different cities they had listed that were represented at a state tournament.
“Among all the other big cities like Ithaca, Buffalo, New York City, Albany — and there’s little old Plattsburgh,” he said.
“Chess is gymnastics of the mind. And, I’m an athlete, in that sense,” he explained.
“But I just wanted someone to know that there’s been somebody that’s been doing this for thirty years and hopefully, maybe by this article, maybe there will be someone who wants to pick up the torch and carry on,” he said, voice swelling with emotion.
Email Ben Rowe:
Twitter: @BenRowePhoto
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.