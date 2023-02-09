ELIZABETHTOWN — Hear the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir like you’ve never heard, small and up close, with “The Key’d Up Gospel Experience: An Intimate Concert of Piano, Rhythms, Ballads, and Spirituals” at Piano By Nature’s weekend concerts at the Historic Hand House in Elizabethtown.
The choir’s exploration of traditional gospel music through song, body movement, percussive rhythms and piano is under the artistic direction of Dr. Dexter L. Criss, and Andrea D. Ogle.
SPIRITUAL SAMPLING
“It’s not going to be a concert,” Criss said.
“It’s going to be an experience. So people have asked me what is the difference? Well, the difference is people will hear more profoundly how the piano and voices work together to create gospel music. The way I’m going to achieve that is we won’t necessarily sing an entire song. I will pick parts of a song to illustrate whatever it is I want them to know. So, for example, I may talk about how a song can transform people to another place in time.”
Musical selections will time travel from gospel pioneer Thomas Dorsey to classical/gospel fusionist Richard Smallwood, urban-sound originators/brothers Walter and Edwin Hawkins, and contemporary vocalists such as Kirk Franklin and Walt Whitman.
“I will have someone like Brett Carpenter sing a little bit of Amazing Grace,” Criss said.
“My choir never really sings Amazing Grace at anything. That is probably the most widely known sacred song ever, at least in the Western world. I will let Brett sing that song, so they can have an understanding how the piano and voice are working together. I will talk about the challenges of being a gospel musicians in a church, particularly a Black church. The soloist may be the one, who will establish the key. Not the piano player, so the piano player has to be versed in the ability to play in several keys, not just a handful.”
The choir may do an entire song, for example, Brenda Joyce Moore’s version of “Perfect Praise (Oh Lord How Excellent).”
“We will do the entire song, and then when the song is done, I will talk about the format of the song and the idea that we were trying to bring an orchestral sound with just the piano and the voices,” Criss said.
“I’m not even going to bring the whole choir. I’m only going to bring maybe 10 choir members. The manor is not very large, so you can only bring a small group and this will be one of the larger groups they’ve brought in.”
LONG TIME COMING
Piano By Nature has wanted the choir’s appearance on its concert series for awhile.
“We’ve been wanting to find a way to introduce the PSU Gospel Choir to the PBN community for some time now,” Jennifer Moore, a board member, said.
“Dexter Criss and Andrea Ogle are such respected leaders in the music community and their PSU choir concerts are always the highlight of any season. We’ve always hoped to one day bring some of that joy, energy, and spirit into the Hand House venue. While every day, month, and year should celebrate Black History, we’re especially happy that this concert coincides with Black History Month.
“This is an opportunity for an audience that may never have had the opportunity to be ‘in the room’ with such an authentic and foundational expression of the American musical voice. This concert is somewhat unusual in that the piano — or more importantly, the pianist — will be at the heart of these concerts. Dexter is going to take the choir and audience on a participatory journey that will leave everyone feeling changed from the inside-out.”
INTERCONNECTIONS
Moore met Dexter when she taught music at Peru Central School.
“I got to know his children through school choir and the Ithaca College Gospel Choir Festival over the years,” she said.
“This set the stage for conversations about the possibility of bringing that Ithaca experience to the North Country, blending the PSU Gospel Choir with regional high school choirs in our own Adirondack High School Gospel Choir Festival (2019). To test the waters, Dexter extended the invitation for me to bring a children’s choir as a featured guest ensemble to perform at their Soulful Christmas event the year or two before.
“Rose Chancler (PBN founder) was our pianist for the occasion. It was then that we started talking about how in the world this experience might translate into something that might work with PBN.”
Criss, Ogle and the 10 choir members will be introduced by Sally Urban, a longtime choir member who is also a PBN board member.
“That’s exciting for us,” Moore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.