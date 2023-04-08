LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Institute has named the winners of their annual contest “24 Hours: A Photographic Interpretation of Life in the Adirondacks.”
The institute received 163 photos submitted by 96 students from 27 schools.
Henry Gibson, a 10th grade student at Northwood School in Lake Placid, received First Place for his photo entitled “Morning Commute.”
Zoe Abbott, 11th grade student at Tupper Lake High School, took Second Place for “Bubble.”
Jesse Marshall, 11th grade student at Lake Placid High School, was awarded Third Place for “Fishing in the Wild.”
A selection of 45 photos will be exhibited from April 7 to April 29 at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts. The photos will also be displayed on the Institute’s website: www.lakeplacidinstitute.org.
Nancie Battaglia, of Lake Placid, was the judge of the 2023 photo contest. Battaglia is an award-winning sports photographer who has had published work in Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, National Geographic, and Adirondack Life.
“The Great Adirondack Young People’s Poetry Contest” is open to all students in grades 1 through 12 and the Institute has received 246 submissions from 21 schools.
Several poems have been selected for inclusion in the 2023 edition of “Words from the Woods” an illustrated poetry book.
The 43 winners will recite their poems Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at a reception to be held at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts located at 17 Algonquin Dr. in Lake Placid.
Judith Coopy, poet, will serve as a judge.
