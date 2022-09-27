PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Historical Association presents “A Photo History of the Catholic Summer School in Cliff Haven, NY by Roger Black” at 6:30 p.m. today at Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh.
The Catholic Summer School of America was both a vacation and religious destination for Catholics throughout New England during the early to mid-twentieth century.
Establishing a permanent home on the shores of Cliff Haven in 1896, during its heyday, the school had over 14 cottages and accommodated more than 1,500 people during their busiest summer seasons.
Weekly lectures by renowned papal authorities and university instructors drew in an even wider daily audience with up to 7,000 to 10,000 attendees per summer session.
When the School was fully developed, it boasted its own railroad and trolley stations, a dock large enough to accommodate steamers, a golf course, a post office, and more, making the School a town within itself.
Roger Black, who uncovered and documented the Summer School photos in the CCHA collection, will share these photos and present the School’s unique history.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
For more information call: Helen Nerska, director of the Clinton County Historical Association at 518-561-0340.
