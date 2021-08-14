PLATTSBURGH – Cumberland Head resident William Phillips tells a phantastic Phish story.
Musically, he was a very busy man in 1996.
The trumpeter/composer was conductor of the Plattsburgh Community Orchestra, the Adirondack Youth Orchestra and also played with Adirondack Brass.
Phish front-man Trey Anastasio called him from Europe about an August gig at the decommissioned Plattsburgh Air Force Base known phamously as "The Clifford Ball."
The August 16-18, 1996 festival was named after a "famed aviator who held fabulous balls for other aviators such as Amelia Earhart. The band purportedly learned of Ball from a plaque in a Pittsburgh-area airport, memorializing Ball with the epitaph 'a beacon of light in the world of flight,'" according to Phish.net.
“Trey phoned me up, and we started talking,” Phillips said.
“He said that he had observed in England a group that had other groups playing around the grounds, and he wondered if we could do that. I said, 'Why not do do a concert at night before you play and come on at the opening concert?' He liked that because he had been studying all the Stravinsky and a lot of Debussy and a lot of those composers at university.”
The Canadian Brass founding member and the American rock star discussed all the repertoire that could be played.
Anastasio requested “Claire de Lune.”
“He says, “Where would you get the musicians from?' I said 'Montreal, Burlington and Plattsburgh.' And so, that's what I did.”
The Clifford Ball Orchestra attracted talent from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra as well as the Crane School of Music in Potsdam.
Maine, Connecticut and local professionals were also among the roster.
Phillips didn't have very much time to assemble the orchestra, mark scores and set rehearsals at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Program selections were: Debussy: “Nocturnes,” Ravel: “Pavane Pour une Enfante Defunte,” Debussy: “Claire de Lune,” Ravel: “Tombeau de Couperin,” Chavrier: “Joyeux Muse,” Faure: “Pelleas et Mellisandre” and Stravinsky: “The Firebird.”
PHAN PHAV
In a white tux and cummerbund, Phillips took the stage before 90,000 Phans on August 17, 1996.
“To look out at the audience was just incredible,” he said.
“It was wonderful. No nerves or anything. They all partook. They were all humming along and singing along. They actually voted that that was the best thing about the whole evening when they all voted at the end."
Violinist Beth Gorevic was concertmaster.
Local musicians included Dr. Marshall Onofrio, then chair of the college's Music Department.
“We were mostly miked all of us,” Phillips said.
“So that was good. Every four violins, they had a microphone or two microphones in between so they could be picked up.”
Offstage, Phillips had arranged for Adirondack Brass, Valcour Trio and Plattsburgh Quartet to perform on the hilltop Ball Square.
Flautist Robin Cameron-Phillips, his wife, was among the 60 orchestra members.
“He arranged the music Phish skydived out of the plane to,” she said.
“The guys (Anastasio, Page McConnell, Mike Gordon and Jon Fishman) were adamant about incorporating classical music into their concert. Bill organized several chamber ensembles to play all over the grounds. One group actually performed for a spontaneous, unplanned wedding while Bill conducted the group.”
Phillips finds it hard to believe that 25 years since the largest festival in North America in August 1996.
“It's a long time ago,” he said.
“That was incredible. At night, we drove all through the people. Some of us were playing for them and that kind of thing. It was really wonderful. I remember so much.”
For him, a memorable Clifford Ball moment conducting the orchestra while a glider performed aerobatics.
“I had to make sure that everything was right when he took off and when we started, when he was flying over,” Phillips said.
“I had to make sure when he was coming down for a landing, when he landed, make sure I coordinated all of that. So, I was in 14 positions watching him.”
