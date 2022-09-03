PLATTSBURGH — McGaulley Avenue, a main thoroughfare in the south end of the City of Plattsburgh is on tap to be repaired as scheduled by the end of September.
The Plattsburgh Housing Authority, which features 76 public housing units, a maintenance building and storage on McGaulley Avenue, said Tuesday that an inspection of all PHA housing units in June pushed back the road repair plans.
VOCAL ABOUT ROADWAY
“There is a small contingent of residents who have been very vocal about the current condition of McGaulley Avenue and, although their frustration is understandable and they are well-intentioned, we have always maintained that the road would be repaired, as it has been each year, by the end of September,” Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Hamilton said.
“Any assertion that the PHA has made a decision not to repair the road this year is simply not true.”
NOT A CITY ROAD
The road, which provides much needed access to delivery trucks, United States Postal Service, emergency service vehicles and guests and family members of those living there, is continually damaged by the North Country winters and each summer the PHA does its best to repair the potholes and damage, Hamilton said.
The road is not a city road and repairs have been left to PHA over the years.
This year was expected to be no different; however, the PHA had to modify their usual summer schedule due to HUD-required inspections of all 601 apartments, over 75 buildings and building systems and all PHA-owned sites (parking lots, sidewalks, etc.) that took place during the month of June.
ROAD ‘NEEDS TO BE REDONE’
This schedule change made it such that the road repair is expected to be completed by the end of September.
“We will fill in the potholes and do the best we can to fix it, but the road needs to be redone,” Hamilton said.
PHA has been in contact with the city, Clinton County and the state to talk about, obtaining funding for a more thorough overhaul of the road in the near future.
“We have had and will continue to have dialogue with the City of Plattsburgh, Clinton County Legislature representatives, New York state and the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as we work to strategically plan a more thorough and complete repair of the road,” Hamilton said.
“The goal is a more permanent improvement to the road to obviate the need for annual repairs.”
TRANSFER TO CITY
Once the road is then rebuilt, PHA can consider transferring it to the city, Hamilton said.
The upcoming repairs must go through a series of steps that must be followed as prescribed by the federal Housing and Urban Development and PHA procurement policies, Hamilton explained.
A Request for Proposal has been published, bids have been received and reviewed, and the Board of Commissioners is expected to approve the contract at the next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 26.
“Hopefully work can then start,” Hamilton said.
