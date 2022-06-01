PLATTSBURGH — Local dancers are set to soar above the stage this week in a production of “Peter Pan: The Ballet” presented by the Adirondack Dance Company.
Adirondack Dance Company is celebrating both 16 years of production with their 15th production and the first after the COVID-19 lockdown with a revised rendition of the Peter Pan ballet at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the Strand Theater.
FLIGHT HARNESSES
With the help of a crew from ZFX Flying Inc., the dancers will be lifted up to 10 feet above the stage using the company’s harness gear.
The effects company has been involved in productions all around the world from the United States to Germany to Australia according to its website.
ZFX has also partnered with broadcasters from FOX Sports to Warner Bros. Studios to MGM.
Wesley Miller has been a flight director for the Louisville-based effects company for five years and a technical rigger for seven years.
Miller said he uses his theatrical engineering to help tell stories.
“The hardest part is getting the performers accustomed to the gear,” he said.
REMOVED STEREOTYPES
The Adirondack Dance company is led by Artistic Director Kathy Koester, who opened the studio in 2006 with the aim to educate young dancers and give them the opportunity to perform throughout the year.
Along with directing, Koester also helps with choreography for shows.
The play has been updated with cultural sensitivity in mind, Koester said.
Certain characters’ costumes, dialogue and backstory were altered to remove the Native American stereotypes displayed in previous iterations of the original play.
“There is a deep Native American history in this area and I wanted to reflect that with this production,” Koester said.
Koester’s production will include original scores from both the Utah Chamber Orchestra and Northern Ballet Orchestra as well as Silvio Amato and James Newton Howard’s work composed for previous renditions.
‘AWESOME TO BE BACK’
Professional dancer Mario Jose Chicas Chanduvi, a Plattsburgh native who made his dancing career in Denver, Colo., is back in town to star in the lead role as Peter Pan himself.
“It’s awesome to be back here and use what I have learned over the years to do what I love,” Chanduvi said.
Chanduvi has spent most of his life devoted to the art of dancing, learning at a young age the Tap, Jazz, and Ballroom methods of dance. He joined the Adirondack Dance Company in 2006, performing in many of the early productions directed by Koester.
Dance is more than just a hobby for Chanduvi — it’s one of his favorite escapes. Chanduvi began Dance for Hope International, an organization with the goal of spreading hope through the art of dance. Through this organization, with a sort of Peter Pan optimism himself, he offers young people the chance to learn how to dance who may not have had the chance otherwise.
“When I dance I feel free, and I don’t want anyone who dreams of this to miss out on that feeling,” Chanduvi said.
‘MAKES IT WORTH IT’
The cast of the show is composed of many dancers from around the local area. Co-star Lily Glazier dances the role of Wendy, with her brother Blake dancing as Michael, Emily Griffin for the Tiger Lily role, Carlee Carrier as the Crocodile, Jenette Bresette dancing as John, Allie Germain as the Queen of the Fairies, and Mason Barber as Captain Hook.
“Sometimes rehearsing can get chaotic with all the moving parts, but with everyone coming together it all comes together,” said Bresette, who has been dancing since the age of three.
Koester emphasized that, without the help of the handlers, there would be no flight. The work put in together between the dancers and the flight crew for this show is going to be a new way for the community to experience the classic story, she said.
“It’s so rewarding to do these shows, there is a lot of work training throughout the year, but seeing the kids’ faces light up is what makes it worth it,” Glazier said.
