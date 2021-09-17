Peru to the core: Annual Peru Applefest celebration returns today

PERU — Get a taste of fall Saturday at Peru's Annual 43rd Applefest sponsored by St. Augustine's Church.
“We didn't have it last year because of COVID, but it's coming back this year,” John Ryan, Applefest chairman, said.
“It starts at 10 a.m. at the Craft Fair at the Parish Center. Food and games open at 11 a.m. The parade leaves the Peru Elementary School at 11 a.m. to the Parish Center.”
FOOD AND GAMES
Entertainment will be provided by the Plattsburgh Pipes & Drums and the On Three Band.
“We will have games, lots of food like apple fritters, fried dough, hot dogs, burgers,” Ryan said.
“Starting at 1:30 p.m. is the Knights of Columbus Chicken Barbecue ($12). People can take it out, but we have a place where people can eat if they want. I suspect most people will take it out this year.”
LOCAL VENDORS
There are three raffles: $3,300 in prizes, 4-ft. welcome chain-saw bear carved by Ted Holzer, and a 50/50.
There will be plenty of vendors selling their wares including soft-serve ice cream and cotton candy.
“I describe it just as a good time,” Ryan said.
“The whole community supports it. It started off as benefit for St. Augustine's School way back in the late '70s. Once the school closed, it became a Parish function but the whole community gets involved. The parade is very good.”
COVID PROTOCOLS
Organizers will follow COVID protocols.
“Everyone entering into the building will have to wear a mask,” Ryan said.
“It's more Diocesan than anything else. It isn't optional. It's mandatory for everybody. Outside, we hope that the unvaccinated will wear a mask for their own protection, certainly.”
