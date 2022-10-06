PERU — Leif Sorgule, who teaches Industrial Technology at Peru High School, was awarded Tuesday morning with a $50,000 prize for Teaching Excellence by Harbor Freight Tools for Schools.
Sorgule teaches engineering and technology at Peru Central, educating students on technology in the fields of manufacturing, construction, robotics and engineering.
He was named one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools prize.
A FOUNDATION OF KNOWLEDGE
“I challenge myself professionally to bring real industry experiences into the classroom while establishing a foundation of knowledge and skill. A student is highly unlikely to choose a career path that is unfamiliar to them, so a school should be a level playing field where they can be introduced to current skills in demand,” Sorgule said.
The announcement was kept secret from Sorgule so that the presentation of the award Tuesday morning would be a surprise.
Sorgule and the school received a $50,000 check, with the schools skilled trades program set to receive $35,000 and Sorgule to receive $15,000.
SKILLED TRADES WORK
“Five years after graduation, my students would say that the experiences they received in the technology courses I offer were as close to real life as they could get. Technology courses foster a healthy perspective that doing something meaningful with all your effort feels rewarding. Wherever life leads my students, the determination it took them to learn technical skills will follow,” Sorgule said.
Since Sorgule began teaching, the skilled trades program at Peru Central saw an approximately 20% increase in enrollment.
“The emerging workforce needs to focus on integrating cross-disciplinary skills,” Sorgule said. “Technology is changing at rates it never has before. Skilled trades work will also change as those technologies come of age.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.