Peru student selected for 2023 Students Inside Albany Conference

PLATTSBURGH — Danika Clowney is this year’s North Country delegate to the 2023 Students Inside Albany Conference next month.
Clowney, a junior at Peru High School in CV-TEC’s security and law enforcement program, was chosen out of 16 high schools in Clinton and Essex Counties that had applied. Additionally, just 60 high school students from around the state were named delegates.
Over the course of the four-day conference, which is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation, Clowney and the rest of the students will get a first-hand look at the inner workings of state government.
‘A SPECIAL DAY’
The announcement was made during a special recognition ceremony hosted by the League of Women Voters’ North Country committee and CV-TEC leaders at CV-TEC Wednesday.
“Today is a special day, and on behalf of the League of Women Voters of the North Country, we do honor and celebrate, Danika, your selection to be our delegate,” Diana Wardell said.
“May you enjoy taking in the workings of state government, the wonderment of the Capitol building itself and the joy of being around your peers at the conference.”
‘WE WANT EVERYONE TO VOTE’
Along with a tour of the Capitol building, the delegates will also tour the Court of Appeals, learn how to lobby with legislators, meet with state news reporters and explore ways in which citizens can get involved in political activism.
On the last day, each participant will get a certificate and information regarding voter registration.
“We want everyone to vote,” Betty Ann King, who is also part of the North Country’s League of Women Voters committee, said.
“The program is designed to increase high school students’ awareness of their responsibility in representative government and find the tools necessary for meeting that responsibility.”
POLITICS FIRSTHAND
Also in their visit, delegates will get the opportunity to shadow Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and State Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury).
“I am excited to host Danika Clowney in Albany in May to show her what working in state government is all about,” Jones said.
“We need more young people participating in government and it is so encouraging to see this level of interest in our state legislature. Visiting Albany is the best way to experience New York State politics firsthand, and I know that she will have an amazing time in the Capitol next month. I want to thank Danika for applying, all her teachers for their encouragement, and the League of Women Voters for leading this program to bring more students to Albany.”
‘WHAT AN HONOR’
In talking to the media afterward, Clowney said being named the North County’s delegate was, “very exciting.”
“I’m very glad that I get to go on my own to the Capitol,” she said, adding that she has never been to that area before.
Adam Facteau, CV-TEC principal, said Clowney being honored is one example of how CV-TEC’s students are well-rounded.
“What an honor. One of 60 students that participate in this, doesn’t happen by accident,” he said, praising Clowney for maintaining good grades, swimming and working two jobs while in school.
“You come from a great family and you accomplished a lot and I can’t wait to hear all about it … you felt like this was important for you to travel alone and … there’s not many kids your age that would probably have the confidence to do that. So congratulations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.