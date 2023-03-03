PERU — Several fire departments were called out to battle a fire at a garage at Forrence Orchards on Route 22 Friday afternoon.
Firefighters were called out shortly after 2 p.m. and worked to battle the blaze, but the structure was destroyed.
There were no injuries.
Departments from Keeseville and South Plattsburgh were called to help firefighters from Peru, and the Tanker Task Force was summoned.
The Morrisonville and AuSable Forks departments delivered tanker trucks and South Plattsburgh added a fill pumper along with a tanker, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said.
Route 22 north and southbound lanes between Davern Road and Union Road were closed with New York State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Department providing traffic control.
New York State Electric and Gas secured power to the building.
The Clinton County Fire Coordinators assisted with mutual aid and fire investigation.
"The cause is still under investigation, but not believed to be suspicious at this time," Day said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.