PLATTSBURGH — Long-time local business Peru Farm Center is changing its name and moving to Plattsburgh.
In a press release announcing the move recently, it was revealed that the Peru Farm Center, which has been servicing the Peru community since 1954, would be relocating to 5 Latour Ave. in Plattsburgh.
Along with the move, the business is rebranding as Taylor Equipment & Powersports.
The new location will consolidate some new equipment sales from its sister location Taylor Rental.
Bringing it under the Taylor umbrella, the new site will be two divisions; Taylor Equipment Sales and Taylor Powersports. It will be a one-stop shop for Powersports, farm and construction equipment.
“Since 1954 it has been our pleasure to service the Peru community,” the press release said.
“Our humble beginnings started on Pleasant Street then in 1980 expanded to the location at 2682 Route 22. We are pleased to announce we will move again to 5 Latour Avenue in Plattsburgh. The decision to make this move was not taken lightly.
“After much consideration, we decided it is time for us to expand our business and elevate our customer experience.”
The new location in Plattsburgh boasts a fully indoor 50,000-square-foot facility with a 25,000-square-foot showroom. The business will have the ability to display current inventory and an expanded line of products indoors.
They will also have the room to hire more staff, including a dedicated finance specialist, sales representatives and technicians.
The move gives them room to grow and expand our parts and service department. The new location will triple the amount of service bays where technicians will have the space and amenities to accurately diagnose and service equipment of all sizes.
Additionally, the business’s parts storage area will triple in size, allowing them to keep more of the essential parts customers need in stock and easy to locate.
“Our new location will provide many benefits,” Jordon Keleher, General Manager, said.
“The most essential factor in making this decision is the comfort of our employees and empowering them to be the best they can be. Our new location will be spacious and bright. It will have upgraded technology and infrastructure. Simply put, we will be able to serve our customers better.”
