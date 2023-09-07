PERU — Peru Central School District staff, 250 strong, prepared two days for approximately 1,900 students on Tuesday and Wednesday to jump start the 2023-2024 school year, which began on Thursday.
SUPER EMPOWERING
On Tuesday, keynote speaker, Briana Henderson, from Educator’s Advocate shared her message to empower teachers and underscore their critical role in the success of their students.
“She did a beautiful job talking about creating culture in classrooms,” Superintendent Scott Storms said.
“Today was all about creating that welcoming and affirming classroom, welcoming and affirming schools. That’s our goal. That was where we started this morning with Briana Henderson, and we wanted to make sure people are aware and up to date on the newest regulations from the New York State Education Department in regards to equity and inclusion in our classrooms.”
‘FIRM, FAIR, FUN’
Henderson’s message, “You are the Answer. You are the Answer,” empowers teachers to own the responsibility of cultivating and creating a positive learning environment for students.
“She reminded us about the importance of shifting our mindsets, setting high expectations, correcting and reteaching, and owning the classroom with warmth and authority,” Shannon Pitcher-Boyea said.
“We can be firm, fair and fun. Briana is a national Tik-Tok Educator sensation and is also known for her Cups of Culture, where she provides support to educators and families with her explicit teaching, modeling, and thinking aloud as she walks viewers through her strategic processes.”
PERU NIGHTHAWKS
In the afternoon session, teachers learned about the New York State Education Department’s Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Education Framework and NYSED legal updates.
Pitcher-Boyea screened her interview video with Dr. Thomas James Reed, assistant professor of American Indian Studies at Cal State University at Long Beach.
“He grew up in California, but he’s from New York,” she said.
“He’s part of the Oneida Nation. He does a lot of work here, and he works at the University of Vermont Law School. TJ does a lot of work at Salmon River School for restorative practices.”
This presentation is a significant step in the school’s ongoing efforts to support welcoming and affirming environments and cultivating a culturally responsive education, including the district’s decision in July 2020 to remove the Indian mascot.
“We are a school that’s ahead of the game,” Storms said.
“We were the Peru Indians, but we’ve moved forward with that. We’ve gone beyond that. We are the Nighthawks now, but it is important to keep mindful of where we are. One of the most important things is the regulations are very specific.”
LETTING GO
NYSED has recently released guidance and a Q& A prohibiting the use of indigenous names, mascots, and logos by public schools, which includes prohibiting staff members from wearing retired mascots on campus.
“It’s definitely in the guidance,” Storms said.
“It’s new and old. It’s a regulation that they put through. Our school made the decision to change based on regulation back during COVID, but now it’s the moment where everybody needs to. Before, you were making these recommendations to get you there. Now, the guidance is clear. One of the things we just wanted to make sure our staff are familiar with too. It’s in our regulations. It clearly states, you can’t continue wearing shirts and things with the mascot on it anymore.”
Students, however, can still wear the former mascot on clothing and gear.
“You can’t really tell a student that they can’t wear a particular thing, but on the same token, it gives us an opportunity,” Storms said.
“So Shannon had the interview with Dr. Reed. I think that was really powerful. He definitely had that opportunity to talk about how being an Indigenous person how that affects you.”
NDN PERSPECTIVE
Pitcher-Boyea wanted to bring in an Indigenous voice to the discussion.
“Because a lot of us don’t have Indigenous friends, right,” she said.
“We don’t have exposure. We just wanted to have him share with us some insights as to why we wouldn’t wear that retired mascot. What we may want to consider and think about. We are proud of our students, and we are proud of our tradition. and we want our students to go out and represent the characteristics that we’re proud of — the perseverance, the hard work, and the compassion. We want them to be seen and viewed that way.
“We have these traditions, but we can change tradition, too, right? and we can model for students how to do that that’s the right way. Why would we change our traditions? We can make new traditions, but we can still keep the good.”
Pitcher-Boyea said these are human issues.
“We want people to understand,” she said.
“We want our students to understand, our community, our teachers to understand like why wouldn’t I wear that now? We just wanted bring light to the harm that it could cause. If you want to really honor Indigenous people’s voices, there is a different way to do that and I’m not sure that the old mascot does that.”
Storms said he wasn’t sure of the origins of the former mascot.
“But, I will say to you that it has been here for many, many years and it’s been the mascot,” he said.
“I think when you go back in time, many schools had mascots that were human in nature. There were many other schools with the Indian or that type of thing I guess as far back as the ‘30s. The intermediate building, which was the old high school was built in the ‘30s. In that era, it seemed to be a time where they used mascots like that in schools.”
There’s been times over Storms’ career where discarding the mascot had been talked about and talked about.
“It’s like we should change,” he said.
“It did become very controversial over time whether or not you were an Indian or not. I don’t mean a Native American. I mean that was your belief because you played in a sport when you were in school here. But then the regulation came through, and it was very straightforward. We needed to make those changes in our schools. The Commissioner (Betty A. Rosa) was very firm on those things, and we did, as I said, back during COVID.”
“With the mascot guidance, I wanted to bring in a little more human perspective than everybody’s personal past experiences like the history of the Peru Indians,” Pitcher-Boyea said.
Reed spoke about the fact that even as a young child he wanted to wear things with Indian likenesses.
It is only over time understanding, he realized the detrimental impact that that they can have.
“We really wanted to make today be about the human side of this and really make it resonate with people because that’s going to change minds,” Storms said.
LEGAL UPDATES
The teachers were introduced in a PowerPoint to the Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Education Framework, which they haven’t done yet.
“We strive to ensure that every child feels like they belong and their dignity is preserved and valued. The New York State Education Department has released The Culturally Responsive Sustaining Education Framework and Legal Updates and Best Practices for Creating a Safe, Supportive, and Affirming School Environment for Transgender and Gender Expansive Students,” Pitcher-Boyer said.
“Each of these frameworks and supports are grounded in The Dignity for All Students Act, which seeks to provide the State’s public elementary and secondary school students with a safe and supportive environment free from discrimination, intimidation, taunting, harassment, and bullying on school property, a school bus and/or at a school function.”
The CR-S framework was designed to support education stakeholders in developing and implementing policies that educate all students effectively and equitably, as well as provide appropriate supports and services to promote positive student outcomes while focusing on four guiding principles: Welcoming and Affirming Environments, High Expectations and Rigorous Instruction, Inclusive Curriculum and Assessments and Ongoing Professional Learning and Support.
“Safety, belonging and inclusion, are paramount in a positive learning environment and we will continue to work collaboratively with our educators, students, and families/caregivers to hold us accountable in continuing these efforts,” she said.
The last segment was the new legal update and guidance for transgender and gender expansive students.
“So just kind of having that initial toe dip for everybody that these are the things that are going on and we need to create a welcoming and affirming environment,” Pitcher-Boyea said.
Students can access single bathrooms in the Peru School District.
“A student can use whatever bathroom that they identify with,” she said.
“That’s a choice. A student gets to choose which bathroom that they go, too.”
“We also recognize that that can be difficult for a kid,” Storms said.
“It’s important to be able to have gender-neutral bathrooms throughout the school and we do have that throughout all of our schools.”
The training’s goal was to increase the staff’s understanding and awareness as adults.
“We all need that processing time,” Pitcher-Boyea said.
“That’s not how we were raised or what we were used to. We have these societal norms that put us in these boxes.
“These are heavy, hard topics. If we really want our school to be welcoming and inclusive and affirming then we have to increase our learning and understanding and make some changes.”
A few teachers remained after the afternoon session to speak with Storms and Pitcher-Boyea.
“I would say that Shannon and I are proud of today,” he said.
