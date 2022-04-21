PERU — Peru Central School District recently named Scott Storms its new superintendent of schools.
Storms, 50, had been serving as Peru’s interim-superintendent since October 2021, but has held a variety of positions in the district since 1999.
According to a news release, speech therapist, reading consultant, principal of grades 3-8, director of curriculum, and assistant superintendent were all roles held by Storms over the course of his 22-year career at Peru.
As the official superintendent of schools, Storms’ yearly salary will now be $169,896.
KNOWS EVERYBODY
He said his vast experience prepared him well for when he officially stepped into the position on April 13.
“I think that it’s going to really help me in the fact that I’m pretty comfortable in various roles in the district and know everybody in the district, so that’s going to be a support to me as I move forward,” Storms told the Press-Republican.
“Peru means a lot to me, so I was very excited that they felt I would be the right person for the job and that I would serve the district well. I was excited about having that opportunity and feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity.”
Peru Central worked with Champlain Valley Educational Services to facilitate the superintendent search and interview process. With collaboration among four committees — Peru Community, Peru Students, Peru District Office, and Administration (PAC), and CSEA with Peru Association of Teachers — the criteria established made it clear that Peru Central needed an experienced educator who was an effective communicator, approachable and exhibited stability and integrity under pressure, a news release stated.
“With the assistance of CVES District Superintendent, Dr. Mark Davey, we presented the one name to the committees and asked that they have extensive discussions with Mr. Scott Storms,” Peru Board of Education President Bonnie Berry said.
“Through his interview process, Mr. Storms provided a clear vision for Peru Central. He emphasized how he has taken pride in providing support, stability, and direction for school faculty, staff, and leadership. Most importantly, Mr. Storms embraced Peru Central’s core belief of students always being the top priority.
“He really has been interviewing since October 2021. The board is pleased to have him continue in the position to give the district leadership and stability as we move forward. Mr. Storms now takes on his new role with the utmost support.”
PLANS FOR THE FUTURE
With the 2021-2022 academic year winding down, Storms said he already has plans in place for the future of the district.
“I put out a 100-day plan, which definitely gets us ready to go through the summer, and meet with different groups of people, as well as the community and really get ourselves ready to start the next school year on a good note,” he said.
“The most important thing is that we have open lines of communication and that we are always working as a team here. We have great great teachers, and in order for us to really be the best that we can be, we have to trust our teachers and work with that partnership between teachers and families — that’s going to be a critical component.”
HELPING KIDS LEARN
Since he was in college, Storms said he always knew he wanted to become a teacher.
He said throughout his career, he has always enjoyed working with kids and seeing them excited to learn.
“I spent a lot of time working with students in small groups and the most encouraging thing was always when the light went on for a student who may have been struggling with something,” he said.
“I worked in the elementary school, so it was always a big excitement for them. That’s what drove me to really love education and being an educator.”
