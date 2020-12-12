Perinatal hospice opens as first of its kind in area

LYON MOUNTAIN – Grace Wojtaszek would have celebrated her 12th birthday on Dec. 2 if she had lived.
Dannemora-based Healing Grace Perinatal Hospice was founded by Sarah Munn Wojtaszek in honor of her late daughter.
“In 2008, my husband (Keith) and I found out we were pregnant with our first child and all the happiness that comes along with that,” Sarah, executive director, said.
“Then at 20 weeks when everybody is coming in for your ultrasound to find out if you're having a girl or a boy, we found out at the time that she had a neural tube defect, anencephaly. We were told at the time, she would not survive. In anencephaly, the skull at the top, it doesn't fuse and it doesn't grow.”
After the in utero diagnosis, it was a very traumatic time.
“I initially wanted to terminate the pregnancy, but I wanted to name the baby and I wanted to bury the baby," she said.
"I had all these plans, and I wanted a funeral. Several things happened leading up to the termination date, and ultimately we decided, I decided, I couldn't go through with it personally.
"So we decided to carry her until term or whenever she passed because there was that potential she would pass before term.”
MAKING MEMORIES
When the Wojtaszeks decided to carry Grace to term, they were connected to Alexander's House, a perinatal hospice in Kansas City, where they lived at the time.
“They supported us all the way through to the very end and then afterwards,” Sarah said.
“We had her on Dec. 2 in 2008. 'White Christmas' was playing in the OR. We had a photographer. We had family. We were Catholic, so we were able to have our priest in the OR."
All of their planning did not make it any easier for them.
“But at least we were able to have the best day possible with her,” Sarah said.
“She lived five hours. She passed away about 1 o'clock in the afternoon on Dec. 2. The hospice, they supported us.”
RETURN TO DANNEMORA
Fast forward a couple of years, and the Wojtaszeks get pregnant again and had a healthy little baby girl in 2010.
“At that point, we didn't have family in Kansas City,” Sarah said.
“So, we decided we were moving back to the Northeast. I'm from the Plattsburgh area.
“When I got back here, I discovered at the time there was nothing supporting families of infant loss. I just started thinking I really want to do this. I want to start a perinatal hospice. I want to do this, and of course, it never happened.”
Last year, a friend prodded and asked her why doesn't she start one. Why don't she just do it?
“I took that as a challenge, and I'm a pretty competitive person,” Sarah said.
“I hired a business coach at the beginning of the year, and here we are. We are fully recognized 501c3. We've been meeting as a board since August.”
At 1 p.m. Zoom on Sunday Dec. 13, Healing Grace hosts its first online program.
“One of my board members is a certified yoga instructor, and she's certified in trauma-sensitive yoga,” Sarah said.
“That will be our first program offering to families of infant loss.”
Interested parties, should email her at: sarahw@healinggraceph.org.
The organization's first peer support group is scheduled for Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. on Zoom.
“It is an honor for me to serve as Medical Director for Healing Grace, and to work with such a committed team,” Anthony Garami, MD, board member of Healing Grace Perinatal Hospice, said.
“We are excited to be rolling out a much-needed outreach to North Country families who are grieving the loss of their baby. We are collaborating with local maternity units and hospice organizations to complement what they are currently able to provide. Healing Grace will be able to go further to provide ongoing personal outreach to families as well as peer-run support groups.
“To get the word out, we are networking with local health care and mental health providers as well as social media and news media so that our community can know that as of January, there is an up and running resource for North Country families to count on being there at the time of need and on an ongoing basis. It is our goal to be there to help families truly heal from the devastating loss of an infant.”
FUNDRAISING IN PROGRESS
The hospice is in the midst of major fundraising.
“So that we can continue to develop the programs we want to offer,” Sarah said.
“We want to be developing workshops and programs for the community and also spread out.”
Right now, the agency focuses on Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
“Obviously, we are going to have an online presence, but we want to be able to develop programming and offer it because there is nothing north of Albany like this,” Sarah said.
“We want to spread our wings as far west as Watertown. We want to handle the whole Northern New York because we are so under served and potentially bleed over into Vermont because there's no services like this in Vermont either.”
The hospice will offer different workshops and groups not just focused on therapy, but alternative types groups like yoga, art therapy, etc.
“As well as providing remembrances,” Sarah said.
“When a baby is lost, you can get hand prints or foot prints and things like that as well as comfort items for the mother while she's in the hospital.”
MATERIALS/VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
The hospice seeks financial support as well as volunteers, especially photographers.
“We love to have a group of photographers able to go in and take pictures of the family,” she said.
“There is an organization nationally called Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep. It's a group of photographers that go in and take pictures of the baby, of the family. We actually had one at our birth, and she took pictures and timelined the morning with us and the baby. She didn't stay the whole day but just to give us memories. One of the biggest part of healing is the memories and having something to look at.”
The organization is also seeking:
Financial donations can be mailed to Healing Grace Perinatal Hospice, 3887 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain, NY 12952.
