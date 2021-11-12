PLATTSBURGH — Ever since the Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccine got the green light last week, the phone at Alice Hyde Pediatrics has been ringing with parents asking how they can get the doses for their 5- to 11-year-olds, pediatric nurse practitioner Jennifer Shull says.
“The number one question is, ‘Do you guys have it? Can I get it for my child? I’ll make the appointment now,’” she told the Press-Republican. “And then the second one is, ‘Where can I go?’”
Alice Hyde Pediatrics has put in a request through the state for vaccinations and, as of this week, was still awaiting a response.
“But we have high hopes that we’ll be able to get those and do vaccines right here in our office,” Shull said.
VACCINES AVAILABLE
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 last week, opening up eligibility to an additional 28 million Americans, according to a press release.
As of Friday, places offering vaccines for this age group in the tri-county area included pharmacies at Kinney Drugs, Walgreens and Walmart, and the Essex County Health Department.
ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said more than 40 children received their first jabs at Newcomb Health Center Wednesday and, as of Friday, more than 80 had signed up for today's clinic at Ticonderoga Elementary School. The agency has partnered with local providers to offer additional clinics this month.
Local pediatricians or family health practitioners have volunteered to be present at the clinics to answer questions or address concerns from families and children, Whitmarsh said.
"We know that, especially for the 5 to 11 age group, there is a chance that parents or children will be hesitant, or they may wish to have that more in-depth conversation with a medical professional who best understands that population," she explained.
"The expertise and assurance from our local providers is invaluable, and is something we wanted to have readily available for our families."
SIDE EFFECTS
Parents have directed such questions to Shull during in-person appointments, asking whether she would get her child vaccinated and if she believes the shot is appropriate for these younger kids.
“As parents your primary goal is keeping your child healthy as much as possible, and safety, and I absolutely happily answer those questions and give as much reassurance as possible,” she said.
During the trials, the most common side effect for both the 5- to 11-year-olds and all age groups was local site reaction, with mild redness, tenderness or a little swelling appearing at the injection site. Others reported included headache, low-grade fever and some body aches and chills.
That means the body is doing what it should, Shull confirmed.
“The memories are being made. The framework is there and it’s responding and fighting things off in the way it’s supposed to.”
The two-shot regimen, which is one-third the dosage of vaccines for those 12 and older, yields about 90% efficacy, Shull said.
She added that the doses for 5- to 11-year-olds are smaller due to their age, as this is not a weight-based vaccine.
SHOTS IN ARMS
Pediatric offices prefer to be the ones administering vaccines to their patients because they are the children’s medical homes, where they are familiar with the offices, routines and staff, Shull explained.
“We take care of the kids from the time they’re born until they have to ‘graduate’ and be an adult, you know, but we like to do that because ... we have a really close relationship with those kids, with their families."
But Shull is all for getting shots in arms, even if parents go to other clinics or pharmacies. She herself brought her 15-year-old daughter, who is asthmatic and has severe allergies, to Kinney Drugs for her shots.
“The second I knew the 12 and up got the authorization, I made my appointment for her.
"My anxiety level significantly decreased after that first dose and then getting the second was even better," she continued.
“Now we’re several months out and, knock on wood, she has been healthy and I definitely have less anxiety when I know she’s in public school with all those other kids.”
143 DEATHS
Shull said, since late August, she has seen many more COVID cases among her pediatric patients compared to earlier this year and last year, which is both concerning and disheartening.
In response to arguments that children get infected, are hospitalized and die from COVID at much lower rates than the rest of the population, she refers to CDC data.
From the start of the pandemic to mid-September 2021, more than 8,600 children in the United States have been hospitalized with the coronavirus and, through Oct. 14, 2021, 143 have died.
Also, more than 5,200 children were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, the effects of which can include heart inflammation.
“You don’t want to hear 143 children have died,” Shull said. “As a parent, I hear that number and it gives me sadness and anxiety.
“You don’t want to hear that that many kids are dying from something we now know is vaccine preventable.”
'PEOPLE MATTER'
Knowing that, Shull questioned why people wouldn’t get children vaccinated.
“Let’s prevent another 143 deaths. Let’s prevent another 8,000 hospitalizations. We know it works. We know it’s safe. We see this research now.
“I feel like it’s negligent if we don’t try everything to prevent it.”
Shull believes pediatric vaccinations give the hope that, the more people who are vaccinated, the better the future will look over the next year to five to 10 years.
“We know pandemics can continue for many years if we don’t get things under control," she said. "We know the loss of life is going to be significant and we see those numbers.
“I mean, 750,000 people or something have died now. That’s not just kids but that’s people and people matter and we lost a lot and vaccines can help us keep that number down and make it stop.”
Recruitment for vaccine trials among those younger than 5 is ongoing, Shull said, adding that it is a much more difficult age group to round up participants for.
“It could be a while before we really begin the trials on that age group, which, again, now we know the 5 and up can have it, let’s protect those that aren’t able to get it.”
