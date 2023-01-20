PLATTSBURGH — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in front of City Hall Wednesday evening, City of Plattsburgh Police said.
Police said the pedestrian was walking east along the crosswalk from Trinity Place in front of City Hall when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Michael O’Connor, 75, of Plattsburgh, that was headed north on City Hall Place around 8:58 p.m.
The pedestrian, who was not named, requested to be transported to University of Vermont Healthcare Network at CVPH for an evaluation, according to police.
O’Connor was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.
No other information was available Friday pending further investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.