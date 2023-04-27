PLATTSBURGH — For a day, Peacock Music rises again with a Record Fair, Sunday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m. at The Monopole.
DJ Gary Peacock will be spinning music, and his former employees will be ringing up sales just like old times on Smithfield Blvd. or even older times down on Bridge Street.
“When I’m out and about, I often get people saying, ‘Hey, when are you going to open up the record store?’” he said.
“I have all kinds of wiseguy comebacks like “Well, it’s your turn to open up a record store or this and that and the other.’ Inevitably, it turns into a really good nostalgic conversation about the days of Peacock Music, and I come walking away with a big smile on my face thinking, boy oh boy, it did really make a big impact on a lot of people.
“It’s a real good feeling. If I was 15 or 20 years younger, I would consider it.”
HARD HABIT TO BREAK
Every once in awhile, Peacock gets a phone call from somebody saying “Hey, do you buy records?”
“And, I say, ‘Well yeah, I do,’” he said.
“After the last record show I did a few years ago, maybe four years ago, I depleted a good chunk of my inventory. Then people started calling and every once in a while, I would buy 300, 400, records at a time. Now I have close to 2,000 records again, so I’m ready to put them on sale and recreate Peacock Music for a day.
“I contacted Kyle, who was my main guy at the record store for many years. I think he was my longest running employee, something like 10 years. He’s very interested in coming and helping out. I’m in contact with a couple of other former employees, and they are coming.”
WALL OF FAME
There will be pop-up installation of the Peacock Music Wall of Fame.
“It’s basically just snapshots all the people who participated in our Frequent Buyer Club,” he said.
“When they would fill up their Frequent Buyer cards they would get $10 off their next purchase or something like that. We have eight or 10 of these Styrofoam boards with these pictures of everybody who redeemed their card.
“I bring those and I post them on the wall all around the record show, and people come in from Peacock Music days and they love to find their picture, and they ooh, ah, ‘Look at me back then. I’m so much younger.’ It’s a real event. People just have such fun recollections of Peacock Music and record stores in general.”
The record buying public is so huge now with purists, hipsters, and neo-vinylists.
“Just coming off Record Store Day on Saturday, there is just so much information posted online about people’s experiences going and standing in line at their favorite record store for five hours, six hours, and coming away with a handful of records,” he said.
BODACIOUS COWBOYS
Peacock, himself, is looking for Steely Dan’s “Gaucho.”
“Which was their last studio album before they broke up in 1980,” he said.
“I know it’s out there. I just have to figure out how much I want to spend for it.”
At the Record Fair, Peacock will set the mood with a small, portable turntable.
“I will have a turntable or two there for sale, too,” he said.
“In addition to the records, I’m going to have 45s and CDs. I just recently bought 1,500 jazz CDs. So, I’ve got this huge collection of jazz that I will be bringing on with me. That’s going to be a pretty good incentive for jazz collectors anyway.”
At his last Record Fair, the place was packed.
“Then, I do trivia as well,” he said.
“I’ll do a name that tune or something like that and people can win prizes. It will be a gold disc or something that they will be able to use for a discount for purchases the day of.”
VINYL HISTORY
Back in the day, there used to be two record stores in Plattsburgh including Record Giant, who was closing their doors.
“They announced their store closing in September 1983,” he said.
“That’s the other thing, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of Peacock Music, Dec. 5, 1983. In September that year, they announced that they were closing and that was the store where I bought most of my music from. I would go in there all the time.”
Peacock simultaneously worked his 10-year-old deejay business. His only competition was Stan Bell, who had a mobile business, Bell Sounds, stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
“He would shop at my store,” Peacock said.
“If I had a wedding I couldn’t do, I would call him and he would call me and so on and so forth. All of my music was on cassette, so it was very easy to transport. I didn’t have to worry about records skipping. I had a corner on the market. I was working at the Monopole four nights a week and doing two or three shows on the weekend, so I was crazy busy. That’s how I funded the record store in the first place, all through the money that I was making from my deejay business.”
After Record Giant announced their closure, it took Peacock two to three weeks to decide, “Hey there’s a market here. I can do it.”
“Within two months, I had my record store open down on Bridge Street,” he said.
“Somebody told me about this guy who had all kinds of stuff in storage like hardware bins. I ended up re-configuring these hardware bins to record bins and that’s how I opened up my store. I just kind of threw it together and got it up and running within a couple of months. That’s basically how that started.”
Peacock Music remained six years on Bridge Street before relocating to the Smithfield Boulevard in 1989.
In the mid-1980s, Peacock did an interview with the Press-Republican when CDs were entering the market for the first time.
“I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, records are here to stay. Nothing’s ever going to replace records. Within a year, I was pretty much transformed from records to CDs. I still always carried records, you know, but CDs took over for along time. When I read that article, I always kind of crackup, and go ‘Yeah, right, what did I know?’”
