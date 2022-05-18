PLATTSBURGH — Airport representatives, along with county, state and local officials, officially welcomed Contour Airlines to Plattsburgh International Airport.
“Today is a proud day as we celebrate a smooth transition to Contour,” Airport Director Chris Kreig said.
“Since 2018, almost 90,000 passengers have taken advantage of the daily regional jet service offered at the airport; Contour Airlines recognized the potential in providing service to this ever-growing passenger list and I am grateful for their partnership. The Plattsburgh International Airport will continue to provide quality and reliable air service to our region and beyond.”
AES FUNDING
Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) approved Clinton County’s submitted application to continue Alternate Essential Air Service (AES) and bring round-trip flights from PBG to Philadelphia International Airport through Contour Airlines.
DOT will be providing almost $10 million in funding for AES to continue over a 27-month term from July 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2024.
YEARS TO COME
“It is a 27-month contract,” CEO of Contour Airlines Matt Chaifetz said during a news conference Wednesday.
“But I absolutely hope that the community will be happy with the service, and if that happens, we would very much like to be here for many, many years to come.”
Contour Airlines will offer 12 weekly trips to Philadelphia on a 30-passenger jet, with two round trips available each day, except on Tuesdays and Saturdays, where only one round trip will be available, he said.
Through a partnership between Contour and American Airlines, travelers will be able to ticket seamlessly from PBG, through Philadelphia International and connect to a variety of destinations through American Airlines.
“With our partnership with American Airlines, it really offers a seamless experience. When you book on AA.com, you can book a single ticket from Plattsburgh to anywhere that American (Airlines) flies, and know that your bags will be checked to their final destination and that you need both boarding passes at the time of check-in,” Chaifetz said.
“The only exception is for travel terminating in Philadelphia. If you’re going just to Philadelphia, you need to book that on our website (contourairlines.com).
“To encourage you to do so, for the next 30 days, Contour will be offering an introductory fare of only $49 each way. So $49 each way for the next 30 days will get you to Philadelphia.”
GETTING ABOARD
Chaifetz said the seats on the 30-passenger jet will have “first-class leg room,” with a minimum seat pitch of 36 inches.
“That’s five to six more inches than you’d get on any other domestic carrier,” he said.
County Legislator Bobby Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh), who serves as chair of the legislature’s Airport Committee, said he received a question about the lowness of the plane and how that may affect boarding passengers.
“If you notice this jet, it’s low. The first thing that comes to your mind is, ‘Are they going to have to go out on the runway to get on the stairs and get onto this flight?’ In 20-below zero Plattsburgh, New York, we all know what that’s like,” Hall said.
“The answer is no. Our jet bridges reach that door and there will never be that kind of a problem.”
ATTRACTIVE CONNECTION
In a press release, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said with Contour Airlines now here, he expects the North Country to attract more people.
“Plattsburgh International has proven its demand for jet service to a major eastern air hub, and we welcome Contour’s commitment to this market and our future,” Douglas said.
“We expect Philadelphia to be an attractive connection for North Country business travelers, as well as visitors accessing the Adirondacks. and with the border active again, we know our Canadian friends will make use of the service as well.”
CONTOUR ‘SAW PROMISE’
Mark Henry, chairman of the Clinton County Legislature (R-Area 3, Chazy) shared similar sentiments about the possibility of more businesses and people coming to the area.
“We were fortunate to attract Contour to our area, but the attraction was mutual. Contour saw in us what we have always seen in ourselves: promise,” Henry said.
“The promise of a bright future, the promise of expanding travel opportunities, the promise of attracting new residents and visitors to our area. The promise of helping more people discover the natural beauty of our region and returning to enjoy it time after time.
“Clinton County is delighted that Contour is here today offering this great air service to Philadelphia. We look forward to many things here at Plattsburgh, and with that, the opportunity to maximize the promise of our future.”
