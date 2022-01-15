PLATTSBURGH — In the spirit of giving this past holiday season, Cumberland Head Elementary School students raised $170.70 to donate to the Elmore SPCA in Peru.
An anonymous donor pitched in to bring the grand total raised up to $200.
Through their holiday school store, where students get the chance to shop for their family and friends, they were given the opportunity to donate to the local animal shelter.
A SPECIAL GIFT
“One of the teachers had come up with the idea about leaving a little bucket there to have the kids donate to the dogs and kitties for the holiday season if they wanted to,” Katie Kalluche, president of the district’s Parent-Teacher Organization, said.
“We contacted the SPCA and told them we wanted to raise some money for the animals. So, they sent us a link to some pictures of animals from their shelter, and we printed out little cards of them. That way every time a kid would donate into the basket, they could pick a dog or a cat and get a card that said, ‘As a special gift this year, a donation has been made to the Elmore SPCA on your behalf. Merry Christmas,’ and the kid could write their name on it.”
A DOLLAR
HERE AND THERE
Ashley Kollar, a third-grade teacher at Cumberland Head Elementary School, originally had the idea to raise money for the animals.
“I messaged Katie when I got the flier from Elmore SPCA that they sent out as a petition for families to donate,” Kollar said.
“I had the idea that the kids could pitch a dollar here and there at the table, and Katie jumped right on it.”
LESSONS LEARNED
Kollar said raising money for the SPCA helped to teach the students empathy.
“They are good kids to begin with; I knew if we gave them the option to give money in an animal’s name, they’d jump on it,” Kollar said.
“A lot of the kids at our school have adopted animals from the shelter, so they understand that when they donate their money, they are helping out a cat or dog that’s still in the shelter. I think it really did mean a lot to them.”
This is the first school store event the school has held since the pandemic began, and the PTO wanted to make it a special opportunity for the children.
“They’re learning how to manage just a little bit of money, like some of the money management that parents may not have time to teach. We’re just trying to help them learn,” Kalluche said.
“The kids would get the change back from their purchase, and we’d ask, ‘Do you want to donate to the doggies and kitties for the holiday season?’ Then, we’d lay out all of their change, and they would pick what they wanted to donate. Oftentimes, they’d donate all of it.”
STUDENTS EXCITED
Kalluche said some students even went through the line twice to make sure they made a donation.
“Because this was the first time we did it, the kids weren’t expecting it. They didn’t know about it until they got in line,” Kalluche said.
“Our school approximately has just over 500 students, and we probably had 300 who came through that line, and some more than once. Once they saw what was on the table, they’d go back home and say, ‘Hey mom, there’s a couple more things I want at the school store. Can I have a few more dollars?’ Then they’d come back to the store for round two of shopping and donate again.”
