Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.