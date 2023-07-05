Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected. * WHERE...In New York, Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties. In Vermont, Western Rutland County. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
featured
Patriotic Parades: Saranac Lake, Lake Placid hold Fourth of July parades
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Portion of Route 374 closed due to flooding
- Heavy rains, flooding damage, close Route 374 in Lyon Mountain
- Fourth of July events planned around the region
- Two hotels eyeing Town of Plattsburgh for development
- City concert delayed
- F-35 flyovers to celebrate the Fourth of July
- State Police seek help identifying card thieves
- Con Road Bridge in Altona closed
- Drinking water safety a concern after a flood
- A Son of the System: For new NY prison chief, prisons are family business
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.