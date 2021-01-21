PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Constant A. Madon, 85, of 43 Broad St., Plattsburgh, died of natural causes on October 31st, at the CVPH Medical Center. He is the son of the late William and Pearl Madon of Plattsburgh, N.Y. Constant graduated from MAI in 1951, from SUNY Plattsburgh with a BA in 1954. La…