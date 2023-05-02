PLATTSBURGH — The forensic pathologist who performed Melissa Myers’ autopsy last June revealed in court Tuesday that her cause of death was multiple perforations of neck vessels.
Myers, 40, was found dead in her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. in the City of Plattsburgh on June 4, 2022, around 4 a.m.
Dr. Michael Sikirica performed her autopsy at Glens Falls Hospital the next day.
Vincent Abrams was arrested and charged with her murder on June 9, 2022.
AUTOPSY DETAILS
The vessels that were perforated included both of Myers’ carotid arteries and jugular veins, Sikirica testified. Her larynx was perforated as well, he said.
During the autopsy it was also revealed that Myers had blood in her lungs, which indicated she was alive when her larynx was perforated, Sikirica said.
He added that the injuries were inflicted by a sharp object — most likely a knife.
Pictures of Myers’ wounds, taken during the autopsy, were revealed to jurors Tuesday.
Myers had several stab wounds in the front of her neck and both sides of her neck. She also had stab wounds to her head, torso, shoulder and arms, Sikirica said.
Sikirica described the perforations to the carotid arteries and jugular veins as the most lethal. He estimated that Myers most likely lost consciousness within a minute of this happening and was brain dead within four to five minutes.
He said Myers also had a hand wound on her left hand that was consistent with a defensive type of wound.
Along with the stab wounds, Myers also had scratches from her jaw down to her neck, which were consistent markings with that of a serrated knife, Sikirica said.
KNIVES EXAMINED
Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo presented Sikirica with the two knives that were collected as evidence in the trial: one of which was a serrated knife.
Joo asked Sikirica if the serrated knife matched Myers’ injuries. He said it could be consistent with the wounds (scratch marks) on Myers’ neck as well as possibly some stab wounds.
Sikirica said the other knife found was also consistent with Myers’ stab wounds.
Days after Myers’ murder last June, two knives were found buried — one of which was a serrated knife — along with several other items including Myers’ Michael Kors purse under a cinder block, a waxine baggy with the initials SRT, a black ear bud, crack pipe, a piece of a pack of Newport cigarettes and a part of a vacuum, behind Lucenda Storage on Sailly Avenue in the city.
Sikirica also revealed, based on her blood that was sent out for testing, that Myers had several drugs in her system when she died.
Sikirica said Myers, at the time of her death, had illegal-grade fentanyl, a mild level of cocaine, a low level of methamphetamine in her system, as well as gabapentin and anxiety medication.
He said these drugs ultimately did not have a factor in her death and based on the results of the autopsy, Sikirica ruled Myers’ death a homicide.
