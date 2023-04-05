PLATTSBURGH — Passover observances begins today at sundown and will last until Thursday at sundown.
“It’s an eight day holiday outside of the land of Israel,” Rabbi David Joslin of Temple Beth Israel said.
“Inside the land of Israel, it’s a seven-day holiday. The holiday commemorates the liberation of the Jewish people from Egyptian bondage.”
EGYPT EXODUS
During Passover, the holiday’s highlights focuses on the first two nights, which are Seder nights.
“Those are Seder meals that focus around retelling the story of the original Passover Exodus, where Moses and God freed the Jewish people from the Pharaoh’s slavery through a series of plagues and miracles culminating in the original Passover meal where the meals Jews slaughtered a lamb and the partook in the festive meal where they ate the lamb,” Joslin said.
Because the Israelites knew they were going to flee Egypt the next morning, they didn’t have time to make bread in the usual fashion with leaven.
“So, they had to improvise and eat unleavened bread, which is matzo,” he said.
“It’s why today we do not eat leaven bread or any bread products, any spelt, wheat, rye, oat, barley, any grain products or any derivatives of grain products for the eight-day holiday or the seven-day holiday if you’re in Israel.”
KOSHER FOODS
The food has to be kosher for Passover.
“Because we don’t want to outshine the original Passover, people don’t us lamb anymore,” he said.
“They tend to eat brisket. Brisket is a common dish. Matzo ball soup is also really popular because of the matzo. Depending on what kind of Jewish community you or your ancestors came from will dictate a lot of dishes that you pick.”
Jews who originate or ancestors originated in Eastern Jews eat foods common there such as gefilte fish, a combination pike and whitefish.
“Either your like it or you don’t,” he said.
‘There’s really no in between. Jews from Northern Africa and the Middle East, which I can’t speak to because I’m very much Eastern European, they have their own unique cuisine.”
Northern African Jews will eat rice and beans on the holiday, whereas Eastern European Jews steer away from those because its grouped as forbidden bread products.
“The story that we tell on the first two nights of the holiday of Seder comes from a book called the Haggadah,” he said.
“Haggadah means story or the telling of a story, telling of the Passover story. The point of reading from the Haggadah and telling the story is that those at the dinner table on Wednesday night, the people who are guests at the dinner, are meant to feel as though they are fleeing Egypt. We have to tell the story like we are actually slaves in Egypt and we need to free ourselves. We need to liberate ourselves. It is such an important, fundamental aspect of the Jewish people and the Jewish people’s history that God delivered us out of Egypt. We have to retell that story like we’re really living in it.”
Festivities highlights include four cups of wine, four children (good child, bad child, simple child, evil child).
“These are just examples of different kinds of Jews who are either connected to their Judaism or not connected to their Judaism,” he said.
“And, we read about the different examples of the four children. There’s are also four questions. The questions are why are we here tonight? Why is the plate different? Why do we eat special foods that we don’t eat the rest of the year? It generates questions about what are we doing here? Why is this night so important for us? Questions are really important.”
Passover is a holiday geared for all ages and Jews and Gentiles (non-Jews).
“It’s a great holiday,” Joslin said.
“It also coincides with the Christian Holy Week. In fact, many people believe and it is commonly well known that Jesus’s Last Supper was a Passover Seder. So it’s a holiday that lends itself brilliantly for kids because there’s a lot of vivid imagery. You got to use your imagination a little bit.”
Seder means order, and there’s an order to the meal.
“First, we do this,” he said.
“We tell this part of the story. Then, we do the questions. Then, we do the four kids. There’s an order to the night’s festivities.”
SEDER PLATE
Passover foods include charoset, which is made of apples or pears, sweet wine and cinnamon.
“We eat that with the matzo,” he said.
“The red color of the charoset symbolizes the brick-and-mortar of the pyramids that we were forced to build against our will,” he said.
Temple Beth Israel will have a dinner at 5 p.m. in Plattsburgh.
“We are going to start telling the story, the Haggadah,” he said.
“There are little moments of like appetizers throughout the story. The meal tends to happen toward the last third of the Haggadah. Then, we have our meal, and then we come back to finish the story.”
The Seder plate holds matzo, little jar of charoset, shank bone from a chicken or turkey that symbolizes the original sacrificial lamb, maror (bitter herbs).
“The maror symbolizes the bitter slavery that we experienced in Egypt,” he said.
“There are also hard-boiled eggs. I don’t know exactly why. Nowadays because we’re kind of modernized, we’re modifying the Seder, some people put orange on the Seder. The orange on the Seder symbolizes feminism or gay rights. Someone once said ‘an orange belongs on a Seder like a woman belongs as a rabbi.’ Well, women are rabbis now. We put an orange on the Seder plate to symbolize the fact that we all belong here.”
SPRING CLEANING ORIGINS
Passover is the original spring cleaning.
“As you prepare for the holiday the weeks leading up, you can’t eat any unleavened products, which also means you got to get rid of all you unleavened products in your home,” he said.
“Any breadcrumbs, anything, you got to do a thorough cleaning of your kitchen or wherever else you store your food. The Jews created idea of spring cleaning. That’s where the idea of spring cleaning comes from.”
