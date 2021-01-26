ELIZABETHTOWN -- Robert “Doc” Lopez's favorite sayings included “there is no such word as can’t."
The late Westport resident, father of 14, veterinarian and runner is the namesake for the 41st Annual Doc Lopez Run for Health to benefit the University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary.
The virtual event, which features a 5K and half marathon, will be held March 20-28.
“There's a lot to tell about my father as a runner,” Susan Allott, race director, said.
“He was highly energetic and inspirational. I'm a runner and several of my siblings are runners. I would say that he's a good mentor as we took on running as a lifetime, healthy choice. He was just someone who could pack in being the father of 14 children while also running.”
Lopez had two veterinary practices, one in Westport and one in Saranac Lake.
He was president of the New York chapter of his veterinarian association and active in local community events and chamber of commerce.
“As well as being a Polar Bear and jumping in a hole in the ice every winter,” Allott said.
Lopez plunged in the icy depths of Lake George, Lake Champlain, Lake Flower, and Mirror Lake.
He made Olympic history when at age 56, he was the oldest runner selected to carry the Olympic Torch for the 1980 Winter Olympic Games.
Lopez started the Run for Hope, now known as the Doc Lopez Run for Health, in the spring of 1980.
NYC TO NC
Born in New York City in 1922, Lopez passed away at 82.
“(He) met my mom (Marjorie Beha Lopez) at Cornell University," Allott said.
"He was a real city boy and then made the decision to move here to rural, northern New York.”
Mrs. Lopez was an educator, who taught a year or so before she started having children.
“Then, she pretty much became his veterinarian assistant,” Allott said.
“They founded the North Country SPCA and ran that as well until he retired.”
Allott was living in California during her father's Olympic torch run.
“I have siblings who remember,” she said.
“My brother was at the US/Russian hockey game. Probably my biggest regret is not being here during that time.”
RUNNING LIFE
Lopez's Run for Hope started as a 50-miler.
“Over the years, it became a half marathon," Allott said.
"He was also managing several other runs at the time. He did the 24-hour marathon at the Westport Fairgrounds. That's where you have a relay team and you take turns and you basically run around the track for 24 hours. He tried to rope me into that one. He didn't talk me into that one.”
One of the best things Allott ever did was connect with the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.
“I'm really happy where the run is right now,” she said.
“It's well organized and has just the right amount of support and people that know the community. I can't say enough good things about where the run is right now."
But, the virtual format has its drawbacks.
“I'm a pretty positive person,” Allott said.
“My hope is that we'll eventually be at a higher number of participants with a virtual run than we had in person because people can do it without traveling.”
Runners participate in the event because they love the camaraderie and the food, especially the signature homemade chili served at the end of the race.
“It's just such a quaint town and the challenge of Spruce Hill is for the hardy, I would say, for those who are really looking for a challenge,” she said.
SANCTIONED RACE
Last year, the race became sanctioned by U.S. Track & Field.
“My understanding is that then you can qualify for other half marathons by running this one,” Allott said.
“The timing is really great because it's set up before the Plattsburgh half-marathon. So if you're looking to get a run in and really train on a long hill, Spruce Hill is probably at least a mile long, it's a good training for other events.
"I think it's a really important message that the hospital is sending to the community with this event which is health, taking care of yourself and being active."
