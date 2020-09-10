Party like it's 1814: Curbside finale to feature 19th-century tunes

PLATTSBURGH – Saturday's Curbside at Harborside program is shot through with Battle of Plattsburgh-era music.
The Connecticut Peddler, Stanley A. Ransom, backed by Peter Cadieux (acoustic bass guitar) and Rod Driscoll (guitar) opens the drive-in concert evening of 19th century music.
Ransom will play several tunes on the hammered dulcimer that were popular in 1814 such as “Scotland the Brave,” “New Rigged Ship” and “Devil's Dream.”
“Then, I will be singing two songs from Canada,” he said.
“One is 'Come All You Bold Canadians.' It's the story of Gen. Isaac Brock and his soldiers from Canada who attacked and took Detroit as a brave thing they were doing from the Canadian side.”
CROSS POLLINATION
Another Canadian song, “Secord's Warning,” chronicles the exploits of Laura Ingersoll Secord, a Massachusetts native.
“She married James Secord, who was in the Canadian Army,” Ransom said.
“So, she became Canadian, very fiercely. She was operating a tavern in Canada and American officers came in. She served them dinner, but she heard what they were saying.”
Mrs. Secord learned that the American Forces were planning a surprise attack, and she relayed her intel to Lt. James FitzGibbon.
“She knew she had to warn the Canadian Army,” Ransom said.
“Her husband was wounded (Battle of Queenston Heights), and so he couldn't do anything. The good part of the next day, she ran 20 miles to warn the Canadian officers that there was going to be a surprise attack. This was a very important thing for her to do because the British and Canadians were ready when the American attacked.”
The Americans lost the Battle of Beaver Dams.
“She's known as the Canadian heroine who helped to keep the Canadians from being taken over by the American Army,” Ransom said.
American and British soldiers sang the same songs such as “Over the Hills and Far Away” and “How Happy the Soldier Who Lives on His Pay.”
“Of particular importance was one called 'Roslin Castle,' which was a Scottish song used for sad occasions by the British,” Ransom said.
“It became known as 'Roslin Castle Dead March' for funerals.”
PLATTSBURGH ORIGINALS
“The Boys at the Bridge” was penned by Ransom to honor the Aiken's Volunteers.
"In the Battle of Plattsburgh, they kept the British from crossing Bridge Street Bridge, which was a wooden bridge then," he said.
"They took up the planks, and they waited on the Plattsburgh side. The British were going to be burning the town of Plattsburgh and robbing all of the homes, but the the teenage boys with their squirrel rifles were able to keep the British from coming across the Bridge Street Bridge. So, they saved the day.
The teens attended Plattsburgh Academy, which was built in 1811 on the corner of Oak and Brinkerhoff streets.
“Exactly where the Public Library stands today,” Ransom said.
“They built the schoolhouse there, and boys and girls were educated there.”
FEMALE PERSPECTIVES
Ransom will also perform “Banks of Champlain,” which was written by Catherine Macomb, the wife of Gen. Alexander Macomb.
“During the Battle of Plattsburgh, 1814, on Sept. 11, she was watching as her husband and his Army were fighting the British who came down from Canada on the road,” Ransom said.
“There were two fights going on the 11th. The militias and the soldiers that Macomb had were fighting a land battle over by the airport and other places, Pike's Cantonment, I think it was called.”
Mrs. Macomb was afraid her husband was going to be killed.
“So she wrote the song, how she was watching from the banks of Champlain as the battle went on,” Ransom said.
“At the end, she was so happy that her husband was safe after the battle.”
“Crab Island: Reflections of Crossing Lake Champlain in 1822” is a poem written by Lucretia Maria Davidson.
“She was 14 years old,” he said.
“She was on the Steamship Phoenix crossing Lake Champlain near Crab Island, the island closest to the Battle of Plattsburgh on the Bay which Commodore Macdonough won.”
After the battle, British and American casualties were all buried in a common grave whose whereabouts remain unknown on Crab Island.
“She was thinking about the men who lost their lives, so she wrote this beautiful song about Crab Island,” Ransom said.
“The Davidson family was important because they lived in the brick house next door to the Kent-Delord House.”
Dr. Oliver Davidson and his wife, Margaret Miller Davidson, had three children: Lucretia (1808-1825), Margaret Miller Davidson (1823-1838) and Levi P. Davidson (1817-1842).
Both of the daughters were very well known poets,” Ransom said.
“But they both died of tuberculosis before they were 18 years old. They left quite a body of poems behind them. Their doctor-father wasn't able to save them. No one knew how to cure tuberculosis in the 1800s.”
Ransom's set concludes with another original, “The “City of Plattsburgh.”
“We all sing that,” he said.
“Besides me are Benjamin Pomerance and The Jolly Rogues. They sing drinking songs of 1814. Then after that will be the Too Tall String Band, who will be performing songs of the era, too.”
THE NOTORIOUS TTSB
Driscoll will take the stage with Too Tall String Band mates Bruce Lawson and Hap Wheeler.
“For the last 15 years in a row, we play at that tavern (Israel Green's Tavern) at the Battle of Plattsburgh,” Driscoll said.
“That is usually like a few hours, but we're just doing an hour and a sample of the music that we normally do for the Israel Green Tavern.”
Expect traditional Irish and English pub tunes as well as historical renditions.
“There will be a few fiddle tunes that I will play on the hammered dulcimer,” he said.
“There's a lot of audience participation. In traditional Irish and English pubs, the songs are designed for people to sing-a-long with. So, we'll be doing a lot of things that people can join us on.”
“The Wild Rover” is popular song that includes a series of hand claps and chronicles the exploits of a young man, who tries to get free drinks and chases young women.
“On my recent trip to Ireland, they are doing those songs in the pubs now,” Driscoll said.
“They are still popular. I guess in that way, they are historical and they're contemporary, all at the same time.”
People can sing-a-long or honk-a-long from their cars for “The Battle Cry of Freedom,” a Civil War era song, “What Will We Do With A Drunken Sailor?” and “Blow the Man Down.”
“Which is an old sea chantey that a lot of people know,” Driscoll said.
“Almost all of these tunes are on our live CD called 'While We Are Together.'”
THE JOLLY ROGUES
Pomerance does double duty as concert producer and talent.
"After 11 weeks of live performances that ranged from opera to bluegrass, jazz to classical chamber music, it is a privilege to conclude this series with a concert commemorating the Battle of Plattsburgh,” he said in an email.
“The Battle of Plattsburgh weekend has been part of my life since I was in eighth grade, and it is an integral part of our community and our region. To hold this concert featuring performers who so frequently participate in this special weekend will restore a much-needed flavor of normalcy to the early autumn in Plattsburgh.”
In The Jolly Rogers, Pomerance, Mike Trudo, Henry Morlock sing unaccompanied tavern songs, once raising the rafters of Israel Green's Tavern. It was established by Isaac “Israel” and Sarah Green in 1795 at 73 Bridge St., according to Pomerance in “A Drink of History” published in the Lake Champlain Weekly.
“These songs, a hallmark of pub life, range from boisterous and lively to sweet and melodious,” Pomerance said.
“Through songs, stories, and humor, we will bring a bit of 1814-era tavern life to the Harborside lot. We look forward to people coming down to the Harborside on Saturday and joining us in this celebration of history and music. Come and party like it is 1814 all over again."
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Curbside at Harborside, a "Battle of Plattsburgh Drive-in Concert" featuring The Connecticut Peddler (Stanley A. Ransom), Peter Cadieux, Too Tall String Band and The Jolly Rogues. Concert production by Benjamin Pomerance.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Plattsburgh Harborside Lot. (Opposite City of Plattsburgh Marina on Dock Street).
ADMISSION: $20 per car.
