Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Vermont, and the following counties in northern New York, Essex, Clinton, and Franklin. * WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers will be possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts over 5 inches is likely. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&