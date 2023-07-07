ALTONA — Heavy rains Friday afternoon caused water to flow over the Military Turnpike in Altona forcing officials to close a portion of the road.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said the Turnpike had to be closed near Duley Road.
The New York State Department of Transportation was monitoring the scene.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood warning Friday afternoon.
"Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall rainfall is possible for a portion of the forecast area today, July 7, from noon to 10 PM. Runoff may result in flash flooding of creeks, streams, and other low lying and flood prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris," a notice from the National Weather Services said.
