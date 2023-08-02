PLATTSBURGH — The Parks Come Alive! event series is back on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at South Acres Park.
The event will feature local food, drinks, music and activities for kids- all set in Plattsburgh’s city parks.
Last month’s event scheduled for July 13 in Melissa Penfield park was canceled due to severe weather and will be rescheduled for Thursday Sept. 14.
The August event at South Acres park will have local musicians Austin and the In Laws! Old Soul Design Shop will be hosting the event’s beer garden (21+) and showcasing local brews from our community.
The Dogfather, and Mr. Ding a Ling will be serving food and ice cream and there will be a limited number of $5 food vouchers available to redeem at these trucks.
Chick-Fil-A will also be joining the event and providing free sandwiches (while supplies last). Over 20 local organizations, such as Adirondack Helping Hands, the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration and the Plattsburgh YMCA will be at the event providing games and activities for kids.
“It’s been a rainy summer thus far, but we are optimistic that the sun will shine on Thursday and we can gather together as a community in our local parks,” Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer said.
Stay tuned for more information about the local food, drink and music featured at this summer’s event by visiting www.discoverplattsburgh.com/events.
The city said this event wouldn’t be possible without Fidelis Care and is brought to the public by Schluter Systems, Community Bank, Northern Insuring, Dannemora Federal Credit Union, Lakeshore Pediatric Dentistry, CVPH and Lake Champlain Pools, Spas and Stoves.
