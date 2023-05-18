PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh’s Parks Come Alive! Event series will be returning this summer.
Similar to last year — when the series was first introduced — each event will feature local food, drinks, music and activities for kids, which are all set in Plattsburgh’s City parks.
This year’s series will be kicking off at Peter Blumette Park Thursday, June 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Local pop/R&B band Periscope Dream will be playing music and Valcour Brewing Company will be hosting the event’s 21 and up beer garden. Tammy’s Food Truck, The Dogfather and Mr. Ding a Ling will also be serving food and there will be a limited number of $5 food vouchers available.
July’s event will be held on Thursday, July 13 in Melissa Penfield Park and August’s event will be held on Thursday, August 10. All events will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Over 20 local organizations, such as The Strand Center for the Arts, Point au Roche State Park Nature Center and Autism Alliance will be at the event series providing fun games and activities for kids.
More information about the local food, drink and music featured at this summer’s Parks Come Alive! Events will be posted here: www.discoverplattsburgh.com/events.
Over 1,000 people attended the three events last summer and the City was excited to announce the return of the event in 2023.
The City said the event wouldn’t be possible without Fidelis Care and is brought to you by Schluter Systems, Community Bank, Northern Insuring, Dannemora Federal Credit Union, Lakeshore Pediatric Dentistry, CVPH and Lake Champlain Pools, Spas and Stoves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.