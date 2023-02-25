CHURUBUSCO — Frances Todoruk first heard about the potential removal of the Long Island opalescent stained-glass windows or even of the possible implosion of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Churubusco on July 1, 2022.
“I was utterly shocked and stunned,” she said.
“This past summer many conversations started off by, ‘Did you know that...?’ While doing our research we discovered that many stained-glass windows have very interesting stories. For instance, the Gagnier family, were successful potato growers, both commercially and certified potato seeds. They generously donated to the church, and also to the community in various ways. Another stained glass window was donated by the Bray family. William Bray was lieutenant governor of New York from 1933 to 1938.”
PERSONAL TIES
Todoruk’s family has had a country place in Churubusco for more than 50 years.
“We used to go to weekend Mass and see all the neighbors and everything like that,” she said.
Her sister, Chris, leads Churubusco Heritage Preservation.
“This beautiful historic IHM was the result of our dedicated and hard working ancestors,” Frances said.
“Many parishioners also contributed immensely to their town, in terms of knowledge shared, and the building of schools and small businesses. Historical stories are plentiful, and new discoveries are still being found. We all cherished this place, and we would like to preserve this building as a community center and museum for future generations to enjoy.”
STILL A HISTORICAL BUILDING
For her, many happy memories took place at the church.
“That’s why it would pain me to see the destruction of this building, and instead have a historical plaque installed, where once this historic IHM church stood,” she said.
Churubusco Heritage Preservation’s goal is to restore the church to its former glory and open it as a gathering place with tourist, educational and social offerings.
“Without the stained-glass windows, it’s still a historical building,” Frances said.
“Without that, it’s like oh my gosh, it’s not that the building still isn’t nice, but if you’re going to remove stained-glass windows, if you’re going to paint over the paintings painted by an artist, it kind of takes away a lot.
“If it was belonging to the town, and we were able to apply for the National Historical Registry and then apply for grants, whatever money we get in grants we would want to fix up the building, not have to start spending all that money on windows. I have no idea how much windows would cost to put windows into a building like that.”
Frances cites the historical aspects of Father Jeremiah Murphy, the priest who decided on the unique architectural style of the church, and master mason and builder, Isaac Johnson, who was enslaved in Kentucky.
“Each one of those stained-glass windows, there’s a little story behind it,” Frances said.
“It just seems like such a shame and awful to destroy it really either by taking out the windows and painting over all that art work. There was some talk at different times about knocking the whole building down. For all these reasons, we’re doing what we can to try to save it as a community center and museum.”
