LAKE PLACID — Parish Nursing is one of the fastest growing specialties in nursing throughout the nation.
Care is given in accordance with each individual’s values and spiritual beliefs.
Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, a mission sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy, has trained more than 50 Parish Nurses throughout the North Country.
Parish Nursing Course
Mercy Care for the Adirondacks will offer the Foundations Course for Faith Community Nursing (Parish Nursing) on March 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25. Attendance at all six sessions is required.
The in-person course is open to Registered Nurses of all faiths and will be offered at St. Joseph’s Outreach Center in Plattsburgh. Mercy Care provides the training at no cost to participants in the Diocese of Ogdensburg but pre-registration is required.
The Foundations of Faith Community Nursing Course is supported by a grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation.
How Does a Parish Nurse Help?
“Some of the concerns a parish nurse might help with: answering questions about a medical condition, counseling about preparation for a test or a procedure, assisting with the first days home after a hospital stay, navigating the healthcare system, obtaining community services, understanding the aging process, monitoring blood pressures, being a listener in a search for the meaning of the experiences of aging, illness or loss, and praying with a person or sharing faith if so desired,” Donna Beal, executive director for Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, said.
“So that’s part of what a Parish Nurse does. So parish nurses do not provide hands-on-care. They don’t replace the public health nurse but rather they bring their spiritual training and their medical experience to help an older person or any person for that matter.”
Volunteer Faith Community nurses (often referred to as Parish Nurses) provide health education, advocate for clients connecting them with resources in the community, listen and provide support in times of illness.
Their focus is on the whole person, with special emphasis on the spiritual.
The volunteer parish nurse does not do hands-on nursing or duplicate what is available through the public health nurse, but does bring his or her nursing experience and faith to the service of others. As a volunteer Parish Nurse, you are offered the opportunity to choose the number of hours you will be able to give.
Clergy and Volunteer Parish Nurse Experience
Clergy in churches where there is a parish nurse presence have expressed their appreciation of this ministry.
Fr. John Yonkovig, Pastor of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Lake Placid said: “Our Parish Nurses have been invaluable during this time of COVID-19 and ongoing aftermath.”
Penny McGill, R.N., Mercy Care Parish Nurse said: “I have found that parish nursing is less about physical care and more about nourishing the human spirit.”
“Parish nurses offer companionship and friendship to relieve isolation and loneliness,” Beal said.
“It’s a partnership with parishes or congregations and volunteer registered nurses to promote health and wellness of the members of their communities. We have special emphasis on elder members, but other faith communities or organizations might decide to help people of all ages.”
